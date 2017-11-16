'Delhi, we need to talk': Virat Kohli calls for reducing pollution in NCR, asks people to use public transport

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday uploaded a video on Twitter urging people in Delhi to curb pollution level in the National Capital Region.

Kohli, in the video, with a caption "Delhi, we need to talk!" and a hashtag #MujheFarakPadtaHai, could be seen suggesting various measures to the resident of Delhi to bring down pollution level.

"We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I want to bring your attention to it. Because lots of people are debating as to what's causing it, but what are we doing about it. If want to win this match against pollution, we have to play together. Because it is our responsibility to reduce pollution," said Kohli.

"I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use bus, metro or Ola share if they can. This action, if we do once a week, will make a massive difference. Because even a small action makes a difference. If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support," he added further.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and aerial sprinkling of water in the NCR.

Last week, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria compared the alarming pollution scenario in Delhi with London's 1952 crisis. Environment experts agree that if serious steps are not taken, Delhi may soon face a similar kind of "air pollution disaster" which London did 65 years ago.

According Guleria, the alarming pollution level in the city has already led to an at least 20 percent increase in the number of persons complaining of cardiac and respiratory problems.

He also warned that about 30,000 persons may lose their lives in the NCR alone due to the current pollution levels, numbers which, he said, he had extrapolated from the number of hospital admissions.

With inputs from IANS