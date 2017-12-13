Delhi High Court reject Gautam Gambhir's plea to restrain local restro-bar chain from using his name

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's plea seeking to restrain a city-based restro-bar chain from using his name as a tagline in connection with its pubs.

Justice SP Garg dismissed Gambhir's plea against Delhi- based DAP and Co, which runs two pubs — Ghungroo and Hawalat — in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi.

Interestingly, the name of the owner of the pubs is also Gautam Gambhir.

The restro-bar chain had contended before the court that the tagline 'by Gautam Gambhir' was used in connection with the pubs as it was also the owner's name.

The cricketer had contended in his plea that the use of his name made the restaurant-cum-pubs appear to be "deceivingly associated or owned" by him and would therefore, cause "irreparable loss and undue hardship" to him.