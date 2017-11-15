First Cricket
Defending champions India crash out of U-19 Asia Cup after eight-wicket loss to Bangladesh

Without two of their key batsmen, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, the Rahul Dravid-coached India couldn't manage a single half-century, with Salman Khan's unbeaten 39 being the highest.

PTI, Nov, 15 2017

Kuala Lumpur: Defending champions India have been knocked-out of the under-19 Asia Cup after suffering a shocking eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Tuesday. This was India's second loss in three days, having being stunned by Nepal in the first match.

Coached by Rahul Dravid (R), India also lost to Nepal earlier in the series. Getty Images/ File

Bangladesh chased down the target of 188 with eight wickets and four overs to spare.

The defeat meant Bangladesh and Nepal, from Group A, will join Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively in the semi-finals.

Rainy conditions had reduced the match at the Royal Selangor Club, India's third venue in three games, to a 32-over fixture.

Bangladesh, who elected to field, picked up wickets at regular intervals and reduced India to 85 for four at the halfway mark.

Without two of their key batsmen, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, the Rahul Dravid-coached India couldn't manage a single half-century, with Salman Khan's unbeaten 39 being the highest.

Two others — Harvik Desai (21) and Anuj Rawat (34) — wasted starts. The last four wickets added 71 in the must-win game.

Bangladesh's opening pair of Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh provided a solid 82-run partnership to dash India's hopes.

Ghosh then combined with Mohammad Tawhid Hridoy to take his side to victory with an unbroken 83-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017

