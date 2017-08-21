DDCA reject Sarandeep Singh's application for chairman of Delhi team's selection committee

New Delhi: The Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC) of the DDCA headed by Madan Lal has shot down national selector Sarandeep Singh's plea of being considered for the chairmanship of state team's selection committee.

Sarandeep had written a letter to CAC stating that he would like to become chairman of selectors free of cost.

However, on Monday it was found that Sarandeep was not even summoned for an interview as he does not fit the criteria as per Lodha Committee Recommendations.

"Yes, Sarandeep's plea has been rejected. If he were to become Delhi selector, he would have had to leave his national selector's job as Lodha Panel Reforms does not allow multiple post for a single person. Therefore, even if he wanted to do the assignment on a pro bono (free of cost) basis, it was not possible," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sarandeep's contention was that his colleagues in the national selection committee MSK Prasad and Devang Gandhi are both chairman of their respective state selection committees.

"At DDCA, we do not wish to deviate from the Lodha panel reforms. We can't say why Bengal or Andhra is allowing Devang and Prasad to continue in their respective positions," the official added.

Sarandeep is currently in Sri Lanka tracking the ODI team's performance. However his former teammate Vijay Dahiya, who is also in Sri Lanka, appeared for the coaches' interview via Skype.

Meanwhile, the first round interviews for the selection of coaches and selectors were held at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

The five-member CAC headed by Lal interviewed the candidates asking them questions on their vision, the kind of squad they would like to build and the choice of support staff.

"My interview went off well. I was asked questions on various topics of coaching. I feel confident," said former Bengal stalwart Ashok Malhotra.

However, the ones who are expected to be frontrunners are Vijay Dahiya, Manoj Prabhakar and last year's coach KP Bhaskar.

It was learnt that some of the candidates who appeared for selector's interview then expressed their keenness to become BCCI match-referee.

One such candidate was Delhi fast bowler Feroz Ghayas, who appeared for selector's interview but expressed his interest in becoming a domestic match referee.

Ghayas had earlier been a match-referee before he had migrated to the United States.

In a separate incident, members of Delhi Cricket Coaches Association protested in front of the Kotla for being deemed ineligible for the Delhi coach's job across age groups.

They have submitted a deputation to DDCA administrator Vikramjit Sen and CAC chairman Lal.