Davis Cup: Alexander Zverev to face Nick Kyrgios as Australia play Germany in opening round of world group

Brisbane: Australia will play Germany in the opening round of the Davis Cup World Group on hard court in Brisbane in February, organisers said Monday.
File image of Germany's Alexander Zvere. AFP
The tie is expected to pit two of the world's leading young players against each other – Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Germany's Alexander Zverev, the current world number four.
Kyrgios led Australia to the Davis Cup semi-finals this year, while Zverev had his best year on tour, winning 55 matches and five titles, including two ATP Masters 1000 trophies.
"Our tie against Germany will be no mean feat and the boys will need to be in their very best form," Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said.
The clash will take place from 2 to 4 February at the Pat Rafter Arena.
Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 02:12 pm
| Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 02:12 pm
