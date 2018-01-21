Chandigarh: Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur has urged her employer, the Western Railways, to relieve her so that she can join as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Punjab.

Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh has also taken up the matter with the Union minister Piyush Goyal to accept Harmanpreet's resignation from Railways and be allowed to take up the DSP post in Punjab, officials said.

Harmanpreet's father Harmandar Singh Bhullar who is a native of Moga in Punjab, urged the Railways to relieve her from the post of office Superintendent at Western Railway.

"My daughter wants to join DSP in Punjab police, which was offered by the Punjab government last year. By joining here, she will be in her home state. But Railways was not relieving her because of the conditions stipulated in five year-bond signed by my daughter with it," said Bhullar.

Bhullar said as per five year-bond, she cannot be allowed to be relieved till the completion of five year term.

"She has completed over three years in her service with Western Railway," he said adding, "If she does not continue with Railways for five years, she will have to return the salary for five year as per conditions of the bond."

"We want this condition be waived and her resignation be accepted," added the cricketer's father.

Bhullar said his daughter resigned from the Railway last year in August or September.

He said her medical test for the post of DSP in Punjab police has already been completed.

"She was given one month to join the Punjab police. But after Punjab government learned that she was yet to be relieved by Railways, she was asked to join as and when she is relieved," said Bhullar.

An official said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also written to the Union Railway ministry to waive the bond condition and allow her to join DSP in Punjab. Last year, Harmanpreet had helped India storm into the final of the Women's ICC World Cup and Punjab government had offered her the DSP's position in Punjab Police.