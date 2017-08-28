Cricket South Africa announces schedule of its inaugural T20 Global League

Cape Town: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the schedule of its inaugural T20 Global League at Cape Town, with five venues hosting opening weekend matches which will see all eight franchises in action.

The League starts with Cape Town Knight Riders taking on Pretoria Mavericks at Newlands on 3 November.

It will be followed by two double-headers on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be double-headers every weekend as well as several in midweek as the League hosts 57 matches within 44 days.

"There is literally going to be non-stop action of the highest international quality from the League opener on 3 November right through to the final on 16 December," said T20 Global League Tournament Director Russell Adams.

"South African sport has never experienced anything quite like this before and I am absolutely confident that the T20 Global League will take the sport entertainment industry in this country to a new level.

"Can you imagine the excitement on our opening night at iconic Newlands when two of the greatest players in the history of the T20 format, AB de Villiers of the Pretoria Mavericks and Chris Gayle of the Cape Town Knight Riders go head to head," he said.

"There will be similar excitement as the League moves around the country to host venues with a myriad of international and South African stars in action," he added.

There are three built-in rest/travel days, similar to the famous Tour de France cycle race schedule, to give the squads some respite in a tournament that is going to test the endurance of all the squads.

To add to the excitement, there is a one-off final between the top two finishers.