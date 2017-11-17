Cricket LIVE Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata: Rahane departs early

However, the visitors' would aim to continue the good performance from Day 1 and bowl out their opponents cheaply.

After the rain-marred day one, where the hosts struggled against the moving ball to end up at 17 for three, India would be aiming to rebuild their innings with the help of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka being held in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The excited spectators at Eden Gardens were silenced in a jiffy after Suranga Lakmal's jaffa to dismiss KL Rahul off the first ball of the match. Enjoy this Lakmal piece from Vaibhav Shah as you sip your coffee.

India's awful batting brought back painful memories of Nagpur 2004 and Ahmedabad 2008 when their erstwhile superstars disintegrated on pitches conducive to fast bowling. On the other hand, Vedam Jaishankar reckons that India's Day 1 performance will serve as a wake-up call for them.

Our reporter cum weatherman Vaibhav Shah informs us from Kolkata that the rain gods have been kind on us this morning, but it was pouring last night. Let's hope that groundsmen have got enough time to prepare the ground in time.

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane out at the centre right now, India need the two Test specialists to grind it out on the second day and bring the situation back to normalcy for the hosts.

Brighter day today. India's quandary is that they need enough runs but also want to attack Sri Lanka while the track is so spicy.

Over-friendly neighbours India and Sri Lanka sat down yet again for an all-too-familiar contest at Kolkata, only for it to turn upside down, in ways not many thought was possible. Can Lakmal further exploit the friendly conditions?

The scheduled start is at 915 am, if the rain stays away that is.

India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said the team looks forward to playing in challenging conditions like it experienced on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Safe to say that this is one of the most challenging situations India have found themselves in the last one year. Wonder what Kohli would be saying to the team right now?

Looks clear at the moment. There area few dark clouds although it is nowhere close to how gloomy Kolkata was yesterday. But, the city of joy did experience a decent amount of rain last night. It will be interesting to see if the outfield has dried up.

Firstpost correspondent Vaibhav Shah previews the Day 2 live from Kolkata and gives live updates about the weather. He reckons the match will start on time. Fingers crossed.

The surface hasn't changed considerably. It is still going to be difficult for the batsmen but the bowlers have to find the right lengths. Getting the batsmen onto the front foot would be key. Important to force them to commit, informs Sunil Gavaskar at the pitch report.

These are wonderful signs from the Eden Gardens. A ground with no plastic on it and you can clearly see the green on the outfield and well, the pitch as well, which is currently being rolled.

Along with the ground staff, the stadium employees are at work. Remember there was significant overnight rain they clean the water off the seats as the fans begin to come in.

The former cricketer, Ashish Nehra, always at his jovial best, is speaking to a bunch of Indian players with Bharat Arun and Bhuvi doing the most of the talking.

One by one the Lankan players have come out and amongst them is chief -wrecker Suranga Lakmal.

9 am was the scheduled start time but there is a slight delay. Fret not as we are certainly not too far away from the first ball of Day 2 and the last ball of the 12th over.

Okay then. Matthew Hayden rings the bell on Day 2. The Sri Lankan players are making their way onto the field. Pujara and Rahane walk towards the centre. Gamage to finish his over.

The Sri Lankan players are itching to get out on the field as they get into the huddle before the umpires even walk out. Matthew Hayden completes the bell ringing ceremony, mowing it with his burly biceps. Gamage to Pujara, from the Pavilion End.

On a length, width offered by Gamage. Pujara says, "No, thanks," and leaves it alone.

Lakmal is back. This is about to get interesting. Begins with a fifth stump line, Rahane first thinks of poking at it and then leaves it alone. Makes a more assured decision on ball two and shoulders his arms to a length ball. Another outswinger and Dickwella does his job. Two more balls that that move away and Rahane doesn't offer a shot. The final ball is on the fifth stump line, Rahane tries to dig it onto the pitch but gets beaten.

FOUR! Overpitched from Shanaka and Pujara drives it comfortably through covers.

FOUR! Again too full and Pujara punches it down the ground. No mid off and the ball rushes away to the fence.

Bowling change! Shanaka replaces Gamage. Three slips and a gully positioned for him. Begins with three dots. He is bowling in the early 120s. That pace would be easy for the Indian batsmen to deal with. It is important for Sri Lanka to maintain pressure from both ends but it has not happened in this over. Eight runs off it.

Couple of confident drives past mid-off will get Pujara going. While Rahane searching for his first run of the match, goes to tell a lot about the different bowlers these two are playing. Surprisingly there are very few people who have turned up today, they might have given too much attention to the forecasts.

FOUR! Stop the press, Suranga Lakmal has finally conceded runs. Pitches it on a length and around off, Rahane looks to drive but edges it through point to get off the mark.

Three slips and two gullies for Lakmal. Ball two: Rahane was tentative whether to play it off the front foot or the back foot and inside edged it onto his pad. Rahane then leaves two deliveries watchfully. There it is. Lakmal has allowed runs in this match for the first time in this match. Rahane scores a boundary.

Ajinkya Rahane scored 198 runs in India's last home Test series against Australia at an average of 33.00, therefore, he will be under pressure to score some runs for himself and for the team also in a difficult situation as this and he is known for playing such knocks throughout his career.

Shanaka again starts with a very full delivery and Pujara drives it to covers. Two more dots follow and Pujara flicks the fourth ball for a single; his first of the match. Ball five: Slightly ahead of a length and angling in, Rahane prods forward to offer a confident front foot defense. Ends the over with a delivery in the sixth stump line, Rahane leaves it late.

After yesterday's rain interruptions, it is good to see a timely start to Day 2. Importantly, the covers would have been taken off early morning. So pitch would have dried slightly. But moisture would be present a lot longer.

Pujara against Lakmal. The first ball is outside off, no reason to play a shot, and Pujara doesn't. Second ball jags back in and Pujara blocks it with soft hands. Che mistimes his punche to the leg side and then a soft edge on the fourth delivery rolls towards the second gully. Tries to glance the fifth ball but misses it. Lakmal angles the sixth ball on a length and around off, Pujara stonewalls it off his back foot.

Day 1 report: Pacer Suranga Lakmal took three wickets to shave off India's top order and reduce them to 17/3 at stumps on a heavily rain-truncated opening day of the Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Play was stopped for three and a half hours after light drizzle, coupled with the wet outfield, forced covers to remain on the field throughout the morning. After a delayed toss, the proceedings had to be halted thrice due to bad light.

Of the 11.5 overs bowled over 60 minutes of play that was possible, the tourists had the hosts on the mat from the word go. At stumps, which was called early due to bad light, India were reeling at 17/3.

Lakmal (3/0) accounted for opener Lokesh Rahul (0) on the very first delivery, also taking the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 11; 1x4) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 11) in a spell of devastating swing bowling courtesy the seam-friendly wicket.

Rahul's golden duck ended his streak of seven consecutive Test fifties. A seaming delivery squared on the Karnataka right-hander inside the crease, forcing Rahul to edge the delivery which had extra bounce away from his body to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

At the other end, Dhawan dragged the ball onto his stumps the only time he was brought to his front foot by Lakmal.

Pujara got his first runs after 21 balls, pushing at a delivery short of good length which went for a four towards the third man boundary.

The conditions were tough to bat even for the in-form and technically sound Saurashtra batsman. He was searching for the ball which nipped back off the deck rather late.

At tea, India were 17/2 with Pujara (8) and Kohli (0) at the crease after only 43 minutes of play.

In the final session, Pujara, who came into the Test scoring a double ton against Jharkhand and 182 versus Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, was the only batsman who looked to be settling down on a wicket which had a lot of zip.

To a Lahiru Gamage half-volley, Pujara played a classy drive past mid-off before the right-arm fast bowler got back with a gem of a delivery in the next ball that moved in at the batsman.

However, he witnessed his captain Kohli depart after an 11-ball stay, falling plumb to a superb Lakmal delivery which held its line as Kohli played for the outswing.

With inputs from IANS