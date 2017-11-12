Cricket LIVE score, Board President's XI vs Sri Lanka, Day 2, warm-up match at Kolkata: Sanju Samson falls after scoring century

Stay tuned for live score and updates from the warm-up match.

After the visitors' decision to declare their innings yesterday, it will be the turn of Sanju Samson and Co to bat today.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the second day of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Sri Lanka to be played in Kolkata today.

So Board President XI's openers Tanmay Agarwal and Jiwanjot Singh have walked out to the middle. The play has started on day two as Dimuth Karunaratne bowls the first over.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne have started the proceedings for the visitors.

The visitors have taken their first wicket! Lahiru Thirimanne takes the wicket of Tanmay Agarwal via LBW.

Akash Bhandari falls to a catch by Dasun Shanaka off the bowling of Lahiru Thirimanne. Thirimanne's second wicket of the day.

The captain, Sanju Samson, and opener Jiwanjot Singh are trying to stop more wickets from falling after Thirimanne took the wickets of Tanmay Agarwal and Akash Bhandari earlier in the day.

The two players are slowly building a partnership. Sri Lanka have brought on Rangana Herath and Dasun Shanaka. Angelo Mathews too has bowled 3 overs.

Sanju Samson would be hoping to impress the national selectors with a good performance in this match.

The Sanju-Jiwanjot partnership is worth 58 runs now. Board President XI closing in on 100 runs.

Hosts end the first session of the day with 89 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The players have made their way back after the break. Suranga Lakmal bowls the first over in the second session of the day.

Sanju Samson is closing on a fifty as the partnership between the duo continues to grow.

The captain has made a half century. Rohan Prem has come out to join him at the fall of the third wicket.

Captain Sanju is batting on 57, while Rohan has accumulated 15 runs by the end of the 40th over.

Sanju Samson is making good use of the opportunity against the Sri Lankan team, having scored 65 runs already.

Rohan Prem departs after scoring 39 runs, out LBW to a delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva. Meanwhile, Board President XI have crossed the 150-run mark.

Sanju Samson has made sure his team crosses 200 as he himself gets closer to a century. B Sandeep has made 13 runs coming in at No 6.

This brings us to the end of the second session. Samson remains unbeaten on 85 while B Sandeep is still there, having scored 13 runs in the process.

We are back with the third session and Sanju Samson has stepped up on the accelerator. He has scored quick runs in the third session and is just two runs away from a well deserved century against the Lankan side.

Sanju Samson falls early in the third session. The captain is caught behind by Dickwella off Samarawickrama for a wonderfully crafted 128 runs . The Board President's XI have now scored 255 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Jalaj Saxena has made his way to the crease following the dismissal of Sanju Samson.

Day 1 Report: Sri Lanka batsmen made merry against a docile bowling attack by Board President's XI, posting 411/6 declared at stumps on the first day of their two-day warm-up tie at the Jadavpur University campus ground on Saturday.

Opener Sadeera Samarawickrama (74 off 77; 13x4) top-scored for the tourists, who tackled the third-string Board President's XI bowlers with ease with as many as four batsmen scoring half centuries.

At the end of play, Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 73 with Roshen Silva for company on 36.

Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier returned best figures of 2/60 with leg-spinner Akash Bhandari also bagging two wickets.

What should augur well for the Dinesh Chandimal-led side is the fact that fit-again Angelo Mathews got back into the groove although he was not very fluent during his 93-ball 54.

The former captain, who could not take part in the recent Pakistan series due to a calf injury, hit six fours and also got a reprieve on 53 when Jiwanjot Singh dropped him at first slip off Jalaj Saxena's bowling just before tea. Mathews retired after the break.

Before Mathews, openers Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne got off to a good start, engineering a 134-run stand for the first wicket.

Samarawickrama looked good for his fluent 74 off just 77 balls, his innings studded with 13 fours before Avesh Khan removed the right-hander who tried to hook the Madhya Pradesh pacer to fine-leg where Tanmay Agarwal took the catch.

Karunaratne hit seven boundaries before retiring on a 62-ball 50 while Lahiru Thirimanne (17) missed out on a big score, leggie Bhandari getting his wicket.

Chandimal -- in the thick of runs coming into the India series having amassed 224 runs in four innings against Pakistan at an average of 74.67 -- took his time in the middle playing 65 balls for his 29 before retiring.

The big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella struck a quickfire 38-ball 53 before retiring while all-rounder Dilruwan Perera tonked a couple of sixes en route his 44-ball 48 before Warrier got his wicket.

Dickwella was back towards the end of the day to continue his surge and end the day unbeaten on 73 off just 59 balls.

Warrier's second scalp was the promising Dhananjaya De Silva who could manage only 10 off 17 balls. Pacer Suranga Lakmal went for three with Bhandari getting him trapped in front. Saxena also got a wicket, that of Dasun Shanaka who contributed just two runs to the total.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 411/6 decl (Sadeera Samarawickrama 74, Niroshan Dickwella 73 not out, Angelo Mathews 54, Dimuth Karunaratne 50; Sandeep Warrier 2/60)

