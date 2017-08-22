Cricket Association of Bengal appoints lawyer Ushanath Banerjee as their 'ombudsman-cum-ethics officer'

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday appointed eminent lawyer Ushanath Banerjee as their 'ombudsman-cum-ethics officer' till their next Annual General Meeting.
Representative image. Getty Images
The former BCCI principal legal advisor's appointment comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's directive on Lodha Committee reforms.
Banerjee's role would be to redress any grievance or dispute relating to the CAB, its management and administration and also to adjudicate any conflict of interest.
"I am honoured and humbled for the confidence reposed by the CAB... I would discharge my responsibilities and duties neutrally and strictly in accordance with law, equity and fair play," Banerjee said in a statement.
Banerjee is also chairman of the All India Football Federation's Players' Status Committee, which handled with Abinash Ruidas' transfer fiasco.
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
Aug 22, 2017
