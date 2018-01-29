First Cricket
Cricket Association for the Blind in India hopeful of getting BCCI recognition soon

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president G Mahantesh on Monday sounded optimistic about getting recognition from the BCCI.

PTI, Jan,29 2018

Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president G Mahantesh on Monday sounded optimistic about getting recognition from the BCCI.

Representational image. AFP

"BCCI recognition looks like happening. We heard in media about BCCI wanting to remove blind players' hardships in a week's time," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, on 27 January, had said that BCCI was working to remove all hardships of blind cricketers.

Mahantesh said CABI is grateful to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot for announcing Rs 2 lakh cash prize each for the World Cup-winning members of Indian blind cricket team.

"BCCI recognition to CABI will help us get sponsorship and grounds," he said.

"It can also help the blind cricketers get jobs and and paid leaves for representing India," Mahantesh added.

Talking about this year's schedule, Mahantesh said India will be playing bilateral series with Sri Lanka in March and another bilateral series (opponents yet to be decided) in September.

India will also play a tri-series in October, he added.

