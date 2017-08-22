Cricket Academy owned by Pathan brothers to sponsor coaching of two youngsters from Jammu & Kashmir

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
New Delhi: The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), a coaching institute of Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathan, who have collaborated with the Indian Army, has sponsored two youngsters from Jammu & Kashmir to train in their Noida-based academy.
File image of Irfan Pathan with his brother Yusuf Pathan. AFP
Danish Qadeer (18 years) and Shahrukh Husssein (20 years) were selected in the trials conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara district.
"Kids were selected by the Indian army for which they had conducted trials at Kupwara district of J&K. Out of 100 cricket enthusiasts, two were selected by the Indian Army for training under CAP," Irfan told IANS on Monday.
When asked about the youngsters' future, Irfan said, "These kids have just enrolled in the academy. They would be going through the preliminary module of CAP and after completing the preliminary module they would advance to the other levels of CAP modules."
Irfan also praised the Army for the move and said they will always support and promote the game.
"We are always there to support and promote cricket. It is a very noble move by the Indian Army to support these kids," he said.
Published Date:
Aug 22, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017
Also See
Irfan Pathan faces fundamentalists' flak for celebrating Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan
Yuvraj Singh dropped, MS Dhoni no automatic choice
Restrictions imposed in parts of J&K after separatists hold strike to challenge residency laws