Cricket Academy owned by Pathan brothers to sponsor coaching of two youngsters from Jammu & Kashmir

IANS, Aug, 22 2017

New Delhi: The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), a coaching institute of Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathan, who have collaborated with the Indian Army, has sponsored two youngsters from Jammu & Kashmir to train in their Noida-based academy.

File image of Irfan Pathan with his brother Yusuf Pathan. AFP

File image of Irfan Pathan with his brother Yusuf Pathan. AFP

Danish Qadeer (18 years) and Shahrukh Husssein (20 years) were selected in the trials conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara district.

"Kids were selected by the Indian army for which they had conducted trials at Kupwara district of J&K. Out of 100 cricket enthusiasts, two were selected by the Indian Army for training under CAP," Irfan told IANS on Monday.

When asked about the youngsters' future, Irfan said, "These kids have just enrolled in the academy. They would be going through the preliminary module of CAP and after completing the preliminary module they would advance to the other levels of CAP modules."

Irfan also praised the Army for the move and said they will always support and promote the game.

"We are always there to support and promote cricket. It is a very noble move by the Indian Army to support these kids," he said.

Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017

