First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

COA chief Vinod Rai assures draft of new BCCI constitution will be ready by 8 September

PTI, Aug, 29 2017

Mumbai: Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, on Tuesday said the draft of the new BCCI constitution will be ready by next week.

"It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on 8 September in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution," Rai said after the meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP

File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP

On 23 August, the Supreme Court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of 18 July, 2016 and its order of 24 July, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

The court ordered that the draft constitution will be prepared by 30 August.

Asked whether they could meet the 30 September deadline for BCCI elections, Rai said: "It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead."

The COA members however refused to comment on Saurashtra CA appointing Niranjan Shah as CEO to ensure a backdoor entry for the ineligible administrator.

Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all