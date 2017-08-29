COA chief Vinod Rai assures draft of new BCCI constitution will be ready by 8 September

Mumbai: Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, on Tuesday said the draft of the new BCCI constitution will be ready by next week.

"It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on 8 September in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution," Rai said after the meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On 23 August, the Supreme Court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of 18 July, 2016 and its order of 24 July, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

The court ordered that the draft constitution will be prepared by 30 August.

Asked whether they could meet the 30 September deadline for BCCI elections, Rai said: "It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead."

The COA members however refused to comment on Saurashtra CA appointing Niranjan Shah as CEO to ensure a backdoor entry for the ineligible administrator.