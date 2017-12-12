First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA chairman Vinod Rai welcomes BCCI's decision to host Afghanistan for their first ever Test

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Tuesday welcomed the BCCI's decision to host strife-torn Afghanistan for their first ever Test match, saying the game will be enriched by the participation of more teams.

PTI, Dec, 12 2017

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Tuesday welcomed the BCCI's decision to host strife-torn Afghanistan for their first ever Test match, saying the game will be enriched by the participation of more teams.

"I am delighted that the BCCI has agreed to extend a helping hand to Afghanistan and will formally welcome them into the Test arena by playing their first-ever Test," Rai said in a statement.

File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP

File image of CoA chairman Vinod Rai. AFP

"The game of cricket can be further enriched when more and more countries take part," he added.

The BCCI, in its latest Future Tours Programme (FTP) finalised at a Special General Meeting on Monday, announced that Afghanistan, a team that has made rapid strides despite the constant troubles back home, will play its first ever Test against India.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said he was looking forward to the historic clash, which will take place in the 2018-19 season, and further details of the match would be announced soon.

"We have been working closely with the officials of Afghanistan Cricket Board and look forward to seeing history being made.

"We are aware that fans from both the nations are eagerly waiting for the historic clash. The BCCI will work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and announce the details shortly," he said.

The war-ravaged country had earned the Test status, alongside Ireland, this June, realising their five-day cricket dream after impressive performances in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has also extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

Afghanistan has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi became the first set of Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction earlier this year and left a strong impression with impressive performances.

Published Date: Dec 12, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 12, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all