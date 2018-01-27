Eight franchises, 578 cricketers, including 360 Indians.

Those are the numbers to remember as we head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the biggest names in the sport will go under the hammer over the course of two days at the IPL auctions. Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan will be joined by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh all of who are priced at Rs 2 crore since they have been tagged as marquee players in this IPL.

There are other players in the mix, who can be game-changers on their day. These include India's Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul; Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, West Indies' Samuel Badree and Carlos Braithwaite and Australian Adam Zampa.

But of these, which players would you want in your IPL team?

Take this swipe quiz to let us know: