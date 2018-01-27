Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin: Which players should your team buy in the IPL Auction 2018?
As some of the biggest names in cricket go under the hammer over the course of two days at the IPL auctions, who would you pick in your team? Take this interactive swipe quiz to let us know:
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,27 2018
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs NZ South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PNG Vs KEN Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IRE Vs NAM Ireland Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 102 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6646
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6143
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2508
|125
|2
|Pakistan
|3097
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Eight franchises, 578 cricketers, including 360 Indians.
Those are the numbers to remember as we head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday and Sunday.
Some of the biggest names in the sport will go under the hammer over the course of two days at the IPL auctions. Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan will be joined by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh all of who are priced at Rs 2 crore since they have been tagged as marquee players in this IPL.
There are other players in the mix, who can be game-changers on their day. These include India's Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul; Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, West Indies' Samuel Badree and Carlos Braithwaite and Australian Adam Zampa.
But of these, which players would you want in your IPL team?
Take this swipe quiz to let us know:
Published Date:
Jan 27, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018
Also See
IPL Auction 2018 LIVE Updates: Chris Gayle goes unsold, SRH retain Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin will play for KXIP
IPL Auctions 2018: All you need to know on the Right to Match cards and how franchises should use them
IPL Auctions 2018: Yuvraj Singh to Unmukt Chand, players who desperately need a break this year