First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 1st Semi Final Jan 27, 2018
SA Vs NZ
South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
U-19 WC | 15th Place Play-off Jan 27, 2018
PNG Vs KEN
Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 27, 2018
BAN vs SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin: Which players should your team buy in the IPL Auction 2018?

As some of the biggest names in cricket go under the hammer over the course of two days at the IPL auctions, who would you pick in your team? Take this interactive swipe quiz to let us know:

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,27 2018

Eight franchises, 578 cricketers, including 360 Indians.

Those are the numbers to remember as we head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the biggest names in the sport will go under the hammer over the course of two days at the IPL auctions. Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan will be joined by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh all of who are priced at Rs 2 crore since they have been tagged as marquee players in this IPL.

There are other players in the mix, who can be game-changers on their day. These include India's Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul; Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, West Indies' Samuel Badree and Carlos Braithwaite and Australian Adam Zampa.

But of these, which players would you want in your IPL team?

Take this swipe quiz to let us know:

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all