Chennai Super Kings rope in Australia's Michael Hussey as batting coach for upcoming IPL season

Fondly referred to as Mr Cricket, Hussey is the third highest run-getter for CSK in the IPL with 1,768 runs, only behind Suresh Raina (3,699) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2,987).

IANS, Jan,07 2018

New Delhi: Australian batting great Michael Hussey was on Saturday roped in as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach after having turned out as a player in seven out of eight seasons in the opening decade of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hussey, 42, enjoyed a successful association as a player with the CSK across two stints. He was first part of the franchise from 2008 to 2013 before returning in 2015 following a season with the Mumbai Indians.

File image of Michael Hussey. Image courtesy: BCCI

File image of Michael Hussey. Image courtesy: BCCI

"I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise," the Australian was quoted as saying by CSK's website.

"I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players," said Hussey, who won the Orange Cap for most runs in the 2013 season.

"It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field," he added.

CSK won the IPL twice, finished runners-up on four occasions and qualified to the Playoffs in all eight seasons between 2008 and 2015.

"It's really nice to have Hussey back with us in a coaching capacity since he has played for us and possesses a keen cricketing brain," said K. George John, Director, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

"I'm sure he'll continue to be a huge asset to the franchise," John added.

Meanwhile, the CSK have retained Dhoni, Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament.

The CSK are back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban along with the Rajasthan Royals.

Published Date: Jan 07, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018

