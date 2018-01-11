First Cricket
Celebrating Rahul Dravid's birthday: 5 times India batting legend caught attention on internet

Dravid has been a role model for people across generations. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of the occasions when Dravid was the talk of the town on the internet.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,11 2018

Batting legend and part of the 'Fabulous Four' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid, turned 45 on Thursday. The former Indian captain celebrated his birthday with the India U-19 team, which is in New Zealand to participate in the U-19 World Cup starting in a couple of days' time. As the coach of the India U-19 team, Dravid is loved and respected, as he has been all through his career. Nicknamed the 'Wall' for his defensive solidity and the ability to grind the opposition to submission, Dravid is one of the highest run-getters for India across Tests and ODIs. His 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs stand as testimony to the greatness of the man. What's more, a number of his runs were scored in tough conditions, against top quality bowling. Understandably then, he has been a role model for people across generations. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of the occasions when Dravid was the talk of the town on the internet:

1. Google Pixel 2 advertisement: Dravid is taken for a ride by his India A wards Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Dagar and Shardul Thakur. Dravid, however, proves too smart for Shreyas and Co, as he goes on a 'Day out with the Lads' and leaves his players stumped with his tech-savviness and use of Google Pixel 2, from finding a restaurant to clicking a clear photo in dim light. Take a look:

2. When Dravid was made a 'bakra': An absolute gem this, in which a young girl posing as an interviewer shocks Dravid with a marriage proposal. This video was shot as part of the MTV Bakra programme is sure to leave you in splits.

Rahul Dravid on MTV Bakra from MTVBakra.com on Vimeo.

3. A true gentleman: Dravid set a great example of being a gentleman and touched hearts when he chose to stand in a queue with his kids at a science fair. There were no star tantrums, or attitude.

Rahul Dravid waits in queue with his kids at a science fair. Twitter

4. Universally respected: Dravid is a hero for one and all, across nationalities, and even notwithstanding possible ideological or political discord. Recently, Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez met Dravid on a flight to New Zealand, where both were headed for their respective assignments – Dravid for the U-19 World Cup as the coach of the India juniors team and Hafeez to play for his country in limited-overs series against the Kiwis. Hafeez tweeted a photo of him with Dravid, and wrote:

5. A man of ethics: He touched hearts on social media and elsewhere ehen he turned down an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the Bangalore University, saying he "would try to earn a Doctorate Degree by accomplishing some form of acedemic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree”.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018

