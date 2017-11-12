Board President's XI vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson's sublime ton defies visitors as warm-up clash ends in draw

Kolkata: Skipper Sanju Samson stood out with a sublime 128 to lead Board President's XI fightback against visiting Sri Lanka as their two-day tour match ended in a draw in Kolkata on Sunday.

In reply to Sri Lanka's 411/9 declared, the Board President's XI were struggling at 31/2 after lunch on the second day, but Samson patiently built his innings and helped his side reach 287/5 when both captains agreed on a stalemate after 75 overs.

During his 143-ball knock, Samson hit 19 fours and one six.

Appointed skipper on the eve of the match after Naman Ojha was ruled out with an injury, the Kerala youngster showed big match temperament as he took on the Sri Lankan Test attack with ease.

Samson anchored the Board innings with three useful partnerships of 68, 71 and 85 runs with Jiwanjot Singh (35), Rohan Prem (39) and Bavanaka Sandeep (33) respectively.

On a track that offered little help to bowlers, Sri Lanka ended up using 10 bowlers, including regular wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who bowled the last over of the match.

Ace allrounder Angelo Mathews, who is recovering from a calf injury that forced him out of the entire Pakistan series, however was not seen bowling his medium pacers.

Bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake said Mathews would not bowl in the upcoming three-Test series beginning at Eden Gardens on 16 November.

"He will not be used as a bowler as we have enough options for the bowling all-rounders' slot," Ratnayake said.

On a frustrating day for the Lankan attack, it was their new-ball bowler Lahiru Gamage, who was most effective en route to his haul of 2/41.

The medium pacer dismissed Tanmay Agarwal (16) and Anmolpreet Singh (3) in successive overs to give them a promising start before Samson seized the momentum and completed his fifty off 63 balls.

Samson then reached his century in 123 balls, driving off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva through cover for two runs and charged him next ball over deep midwicket for the innings' only six.

He tried to play an uppercut off a bouncer by Vishwa Fernando, but the ball kissed his bat before going into the safe hands of Sadeera Samarawickrama, who took over wicket-keeping duties from Dickwella before the tea break.

Earlier, the Board XI openers Agarwal and Jiwanjot started the proceedings on a watchful note as Lankan pacers Lakmal and Gamage kept probing along an off-stump line looking for an outside edge.

It took the Lankans eight overs to get the first breakthrough as Gamage struck in successive overs to dismiss Agarwal (16) and the in-form Anmolpreet Singh (3).

Gamage set Agarwal up with a short ball that was dispatched to the boundary, following it up with a quick, fuller delivery that trapped the Hyderabad batsman.

Fresh from his impressive 267 and 113 in the last two Ranji Trophy outings, Punjab youngster Anmolpreet was dismissed in Gamage's following over thanks to a stunning catch at point by Dasun Shanaka off a half-hearted square cut.

But before the Lankans could make further inroad, Samson steadied the ship alongside Jiwanjot.

Sri Lanka brought in Rangana Herath in the 15th over but the experienced spinner got little help from the placid wicket in his spell of 6-0-15-0.

Samson and Jiwanjot went about their tasks, cutting and playing sweep against the 39-year-old, as they remained unbroken till lunch with 89/2 on board.

It was in the fourth over after lunch when off-spinner Dilruwan Perera dismissed Jiwanjot, but Samson stood firm.