Big Bash League: Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Brisbane: Pakistan's dynamic teen leg-spinner Shadab Khan will play in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat this year, the club said on Thursday.
Shadab, 18, has made impressive progress since his international debut for Pakistan last year, producing starring T20 turns in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.
File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters
He earned player of the match honours in his first two T20 Internationals for Pakistan against the West Indies, claiming 3 for 7 and 4 for 14.
"He is one of the most dynamic young spinners in the game and will fit nicely into the style of play that we want to employ this summer," Heat coach and former New Zealand international Daniel Vettori said.
Vettori said Khan's recruitment meant that the Heat would not contract West Indian wrist spinner Samuel Badree for the next campaign.
The BBL season starts on 20 December.
Published Date:
Aug 31, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017
