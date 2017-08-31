First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in BAN | 1st Test Aug 27, 2017
BAN Vs AUS
Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Big Bash League: Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat

AFP, Aug, 31 2017

Brisbane: Pakistan's dynamic teen leg-spinner Shadab Khan will play in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat this year, the club said on Thursday.

Shadab, 18, has made impressive progress since his international debut for Pakistan last year, producing starring T20 turns in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.

File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters

File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters

He earned player of the match honours in his first two T20 Internationals for Pakistan against the West Indies, claiming 3 for 7 and 4 for 14.

"He is one of the most dynamic young spinners in the game and will fit nicely into the style of play that we want to employ this summer," Heat coach and former New Zealand international Daniel Vettori said.

Vettori said Khan's recruitment meant that the Heat would not contract West Indian wrist spinner Samuel Badree for the next campaign.

The BBL season starts on 20 December.

Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all