Big Bash League 2017 points table, fixtures and how the teams stack up
Here's the full points table for the eight teams in Big Bash League 2017-18.
FirstCricket Staff,
Dec, 19 2017
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Reigning champions Perth Scorchers are hot favourites for their fourth crown of the Big Bash League, while Melbourne Stars, featuring maverick batsman Kevin Pietersen, are chasing their elusive first title after several years of near misses.
The Scorchers have retained the bulk of their squad from last year’s triumphant season and are likely to once again contend for glory with coach Justin Langer at the helm and English all-rounder David Willey as their overseas import.
Representational Image. Image courtesy: Big Bash League Facebook page
Brisbane Heat, who finished second in the regular competition last season, possess two explosive hitters with local Chris Lynn, who leads the BBL's six tally with 94, and retired New Zealand star Brendon McCullum.
The Sydney Sixers, crushed by the Scorchers in last season's final, have big-hitting Englishman Jason Roy as their overseas player along with Test bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.
Skipper Aaron Finch leads the under-performing Melbourne Renegades, who have big-hitting West Indian, Kieron Pollard, in their squad.
Pollard will miss the first seven games of the tournament owing to international commitments, and Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi would fill his place.
Sydney Thunder have 36-year-old former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson backing up for another season and Jos Buttler, who has the three quickest ODI centuries for England, including a 46-ball effort against Pakistan, as their overseas import.
The Thunder, however, will have Buttler's services only for the opening six matches before he leaves for international duty.
The other two franchises in the eight-team BBL are the Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers.
The final takes place on 4 February.
Here's the full points table of the Big Bash League 2017:
Schedule:
19 December, 2:15 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
20 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
21 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
22 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
23 December, 10:40 am
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
23 December, 1:55 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
26 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
27 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
28 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
29 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
30 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Launceston
Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston
31 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
01 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
01 January, 3:55 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
02 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
03 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Geelong
Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong
04 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
05 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
06 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
07 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
08 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
08 January, 3:50 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
09 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
10 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
11 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
12 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
13 January, 10:40 am
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs
Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs
13 January, 1:50 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
15 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
16 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
17 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
18 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
20 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
20 January, 3:50 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
22 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
23 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
24 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
25 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
27 January, 10:40 am
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
27 January, 1:50 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
01 February, 5:30 am
Match: 1st Semi-Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
02 February, 5:30 am
Match: 2nd Semi-Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
04 February, 5:30 am
Match: Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
With inputs from AFP
Published Date:
Dec 19, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017
