Big Bash League 2017 points table, fixtures and how the teams stack up

Reigning champions Perth Scorchers are hot favourites for their fourth crown of the Big Bash League, while Melbourne Stars, featuring maverick batsman Kevin Pietersen, are chasing their elusive first title after several years of near misses.

The Scorchers have retained the bulk of their squad from last year’s triumphant season and are likely to once again contend for glory with coach Justin Langer at the helm and English all-rounder David Willey as their overseas import.

Brisbane Heat, who finished second in the regular competition last season, possess two explosive hitters with local Chris Lynn, who leads the BBL's six tally with 94, and retired New Zealand star Brendon McCullum.

The Sydney Sixers, crushed by the Scorchers in last season's final, have big-hitting Englishman Jason Roy as their overseas player along with Test bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Skipper Aaron Finch leads the under-performing Melbourne Renegades, who have big-hitting West Indian, Kieron Pollard, in their squad.

Pollard will miss the first seven games of the tournament owing to international commitments, and Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi would fill his place.

Sydney Thunder have 36-year-old former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson backing up for another season and Jos Buttler, who has the three quickest ODI centuries for England, including a 46-ball effort against Pakistan, as their overseas import.

The Thunder, however, will have Buttler's services only for the opening six matches before he leaves for international duty.

The other two franchises in the eight-team BBL are the Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers.

The final takes place on 4 February.

Here's the full points table of the Big Bash League 2017:

Sr No Team Name Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 Sydney Thunder 1 1 0 2 0.05 2 Brisbane Heat 0 0 0 0 0 3 Perth Scorchers 0 0 0 0 0 4 Melbourne Stars 0 0 0 0 0 5 Melbourne Renegades 0 0 0 0 0 6 Adelaide Strikers 0 0 0 0 0 7 Hobart Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 0 8 Sydney Sixers 1 0 1 0 -0.05

Schedule:

19 December, 2:15 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

20 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

21 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

22 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

23 December, 10:40 am

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

23 December, 1:55 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

26 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

27 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

28 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

29 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

30 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Launceston

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

31 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

01 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

01 January, 3:55 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

02 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

03 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Geelong

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

04 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

05 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

06 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

07 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

08 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

08 January, 3:50 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

09 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

10 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

11 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

12 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

13 January, 10:40 am

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs

Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs

13 January, 1:50 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

15 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

16 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

17 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

18 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

20 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

20 January, 3:50 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

22 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

23 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

24 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

25 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

27 January, 10:40 am

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

27 January, 1:50 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

01 February, 5:30 am

Match: 1st Semi-Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

02 February, 5:30 am

Match: 2nd Semi-Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

04 February, 5:30 am

Match: Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

With inputs from AFP