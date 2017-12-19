Big Bash League 2017: Full schedule, where and when to watch, live coverage on TV, online streaming
Australia's high-octane Big Bash League launched its seventh season on Tuesday with the whiz-bang Twenty20 cricket league looking to build on attendance and television ratings successes. Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the BBL 2017.
Australia's high-octane Big Bash League launched its seventh season on Tuesday with the whiz-bang Twenty20 cricket league looking to build on attendance and television ratings successes. Three-time champions Perth Scorchers will start as favourites in this eight-team tournament.
Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers in the final of the sixth edition to win their third title. Image courtesy: Twitter @ScorchersBBL
More than one million people went to BBL matches last season with average crowds topping 30,000.
While it trails the Indian Premier League (IPL) in overall attendance and financial clout, officials claim it was the fifth-biggest league in the world last season in terms of people turning up to watch.
There will be eight more fixtures, up to 43, and four new venues around the country.
BBL has led the way in glitz and style with the usage of LED stumps and bails that flash on impact. They also have helmet cameras on batsmen and in recent seasons, players have worn microphones to talk to commentators during play.
Where to watch:
All the matches will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. You can also stream the BBL on Sonyliv.com
Schedule:
19 December, 2:15 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
20 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
21 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
22 December, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
23 December, 10:40 am
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
23 December, 1:55 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
26 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
27 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
28 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
29 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
30 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Launceston
Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston
31 December, 1:40 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
01 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
01 January, 3:55 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
02 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
03 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Geelong
Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong
04 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
05 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
06 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
07 January, 1:40 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
08 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
08 January, 3:50 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
09 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
10 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
11 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
12 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
13 January, 10:40 am
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs
Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs
13 January, 1:50 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
15 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
16 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
17 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
18 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
20 January, 12:40 pm
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
20 January, 3:50 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
22 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
23 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
24 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
25 January, 2:10 pm
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
27 January, 10:40 am
Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
27 January, 1:50 pm
Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
01 February, 5:30 am
Match: 1st Semi-Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
02 February, 5:30 am
Match: 2nd Semi-Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
04 February, 5:30 am
Match: Final
Venue: TBC, TBC
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Dec 19, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017
With inputs from AFP
Dec 19, 2017
