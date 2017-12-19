Big Bash League 2017: Full schedule, where and when to watch, live coverage on TV, online streaming

Australia's high-octane Big Bash League launched its seventh season on Tuesday with the whiz-bang Twenty20 cricket league looking to build on attendance and television ratings successes. Three-time champions Perth Scorchers will start as favourites in this eight-team tournament.

More than one million people went to BBL matches last season with average crowds topping 30,000.

While it trails the Indian Premier League (IPL) in overall attendance and financial clout, officials claim it was the fifth-biggest league in the world last season in terms of people turning up to watch.

There will be eight more fixtures, up to 43, and four new venues around the country.

BBL has led the way in glitz and style with the usage of LED stumps and bails that flash on impact. They also have helmet cameras on batsmen and in recent seasons, players have worn microphones to talk to commentators during play.

Where to watch:

All the matches will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. You can also stream the BBL on Sonyliv.com

Schedule:

19 December, 2:15 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

20 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

21 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

22 December, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

23 December, 10:40 am

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

23 December, 1:55 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

26 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

27 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

28 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

29 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

30 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Launceston

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

31 December, 1:40 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

01 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

01 January, 3:55 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

02 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

03 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Geelong

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

04 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

05 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

06 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

07 January, 1:40 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

08 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

08 January, 3:50 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

09 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

10 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

11 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

12 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

13 January, 10:40 am

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Alice Springs

Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs

13 January, 1:50 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

15 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

16 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

17 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

18 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

20 January, 12:40 pm

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

20 January, 3:50 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

22 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

23 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

24 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in Canberra

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

25 January, 2:10 pm

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

27 January, 10:40 am

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

27 January, 1:50 pm

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

01 February, 5:30 am

Match: 1st Semi-Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

02 February, 5:30 am

Match: 2nd Semi-Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

04 February, 5:30 am

Match: Final

Venue: TBC, TBC

With inputs from AFP