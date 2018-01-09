First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in NZ Jan 13, 2018
NZ vs PAK
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumps eight places to career-best 22nd in ICC rankings; Virat Kohli moves down to 3rd

India skipper Kohli lost the second position to his England counterpart Joe Root and was placed third ahead of Kane Williamson, who was ranked third before.

PTI, Jan,09 2018

Cape Town: India's swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday jumped eight places to a career-best 22 following his impressive show in a lost cause in the first Test against South Africa but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara slipped in the ICC ranking ladder.

Kumar had taken six wickets across two South African innings in the first Test, which India lost by 72 runs.

In the rankings for the Test batsmen, Australia's Steve Smith remained on 947 points in first position, but there was some movement just behind him.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned the Man of the Match award for his match figures of 8/96. AP

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

India skipper Kohli lost the second position to his England counterpart Joe Root and was placed third ahead of Kane Williamson, who was ranked third before.

Root earned 26 points from the Sydney Test, in which he was dismissed once while scoring 141 runs, but Kohli dropped 13 points after his contributions of five and 28 at Newlands.

Pujara's scores of 26 and four resulted in his total falling by 25 points.

South Africa's Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar slipped three places apiece to finish in 10th and 16th positions respectively, but AB de Villiers jumped five places to 13th with a slot in the top-10 firmly within his sights.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram, who was the player of the tournament in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2014, and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya were the other big movers from the Newlands Test.

Markram moved up six places to 48th, while Pandya was ranked 49th after rocketing 24 places.

India's Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have also lost ground. Vijay was 30th after dropping five places, Dhawan slipped three places to 33rd, while Sharma ended up 44th after falling three places.

India though, continued to be the top-ranked Test team with 124 points followed by South Africa (111), Australia (104), New Zealand (100) and England (99).

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all