First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 3 Jan 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
PAK in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 16, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 17, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bengaluru announced as venue for the historic India-Afghanistan Test match from 14 June

Bengaluru was in the running as the leading venue for the match after the BCCI announced that it would host Afghanistan's entry into the five-day format.

PTI, Jan,16 2018

New Delhi: India will host Afghanistan's maiden Test match from 14-18 June in Bengaluru, a massive fillip to the war-ravaged country's cricketing profile.

The decision was taken after officials from the BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board met on Tuesday.

"Considering that June is a rainy month, we thought it was best to host the historic Test in Bengaluru," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary told reporters.

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Getty Images

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Getty Images

Bengaluru was in the running as the leading venue for the match after the BCCI, last month, announced that it would host the neighbouring country's entry into the five-day format.

Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year.

Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12th Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year.

Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on 27-28 January.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all