Bengal will not release Pragyan Ojha for upcoming season, says CAB president Sourav Ganguly

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Kolkata: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said they will not release left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha for the upcoming domestic season.
"He wanted a release but we have not given him. Bengal signed him when Hyderabad were in Plate. We need his service, and how can he leave us now..." Ganguly said at Eden Gardens, adding that he would join the pre-season practice.
File image of Pragyan Ojha. PTI
CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said they would inform Ojha's home state association, Hyderabad Cricket Association on Thursday.
HCA secretary T Seshnarayan said, "If they are not releasing Ojha what can we do? We have high regards for Ganguly, he's a former India captain and he will take a decision in the best interest of the game and cricketers in Bengal."
Ojha joined Bengal in 2015-16 when Hyderabad were relegated to group C and claimed 36 wickets from nine matches, their joint highest with pacer Ashok Dinda.
But he had a lacklustre last season with 10 wickets from six matches and there were reports of discontent within the team.
Published Date:
Aug 31, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017
Also See
India vs Australia: ODI tickets at Kolkata's Eden Gardens set to cost more due to GST
Pragyan Ojha may get clearance from CAB on 29 August to return to home team Hyderabad
Cricket Association of Bengal appoints lawyer Ushanath Banerjee as their 'ombudsman-cum-ethics officer'