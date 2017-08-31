Bengal will not release Pragyan Ojha for upcoming season, says CAB president Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said they will not release left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha for the upcoming domestic season.

"He wanted a release but we have not given him. Bengal signed him when Hyderabad were in Plate. We need his service, and how can he leave us now..." Ganguly said at Eden Gardens, adding that he would join the pre-season practice.

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said they would inform Ojha's home state association, Hyderabad Cricket Association on Thursday.

HCA secretary T Seshnarayan said, "If they are not releasing Ojha what can we do? We have high regards for Ganguly, he's a former India captain and he will take a decision in the best interest of the game and cricketers in Bengal."

Ojha joined Bengal in 2015-16 when Hyderabad were relegated to group C and claimed 36 wickets from nine matches, their joint highest with pacer Ashok Dinda.

But he had a lacklustre last season with 10 wickets from six matches and there were reports of discontent within the team.