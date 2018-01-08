First Cricket
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
The Ashes | 5th Test Jan 04, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes included in England's T20I squad for tri-series against Australia and New Zealand

Stokes' participation will depend on whether he is charged for his involvement in an altercation outside a nightclub in September.

Reuters, Jan,08 2018

Sydney: Ben Stokes was named in England’s Twenty20 squad for a tri-series against Australia and New Zealand on Monday, his participation dependent on whether he is charged for his involvement in an altercation outside a nightclub in September.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who has been short of form on the Ashes tour, and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow have been rested for the tournament, which starts in Sydney on 3 February and concludes with the final in Auckland on 21 February.

File image of Ben Stokes. AFP

Test skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan were also included with seamer Mark Wood and batsmen James Vince and Sam Billings brought back into the squad after missing England’s last Twenty20 against West Indies in September.

All-rounder Stokes was also named in the England squad for the Ashes and the one-day series against Australia that follows but withdrawn in the absence of a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“Should the ECB Board receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage,” said an ECB statement.

England begin the tri-series against Australia in Hobart on 7 February.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5961 112
6 Pakistan 4622 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

