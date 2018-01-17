First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 3 Jan 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
PAK in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 16, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in NZ Jan 19, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes cleared by England for selection, set to return for T20Is in New Zealand

Ben Stokes will now be considered for England selection again despite being charged with affray, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

AFP, Jan,17 2018

London: Ben Stokes will now be considered for England selection again despite being charged with affray, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Stokes was suspended from international duty by the ECB following his involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September that reportedly left a man with a fractured eye socket.

File image of Ben Stokes. AFP

File image of Ben Stokes. AFP

As a result, the Durham all-rounder missed the whole of England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.

Although England are currently involved in a one-day international series in Australia, the ECB said Stokes was expected to return to England duty for February's Twenty20 matches in his native New Zealand.

Wednesday's announcement leaves the ECB in a potentially awkward position given they banned Stokes when he had not been charged with any offence and have now made him available for England duty just two days after prosecutors brought charges against him on Monday.

But following a full board discussion, in which they said "all considerations were taken into account", the ECB said it had been agreed that Stokes "should now be considered for England selection".

The ECB said Stokes' intention to contest the charge had been crucial in its decision to allow him to resume an England career that currently comprises 39 Tests, 62 one-day internationals and 21 Twenty20 internationals.

"Given the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) decision to charge him and two others with affray, confirmation of his intention to contest the charge and the potential length of time to trial, the board agreed that it would not be fair, reasonable or proportionate for Ben Stokes to remain unavailable for a further indeterminate period," the ECB said.

The board said it "fully respects the legal process and the player’s intention to defend himself against the charge".

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all