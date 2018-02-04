- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs IND India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7021
|121
|2
|South Africa
|6526
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|India
|3385
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|2643
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|Australia
|1838
|115
New Delhi: BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world, has not been able to renew the domain of its official website www.bcci.tv in time.
Representational image. AFP
Website registrars register.com and namejet.com have put the domain name up for public bidding, receiving seven bids so far with the highest of $270.
The domain was valid from 2-2-2006 to 2-2-2019. The updation date however happened to be 3 February, 2018.
The board's website was dysfunctional till Sunday evening and even more embarrassment as the senior national men's team was playing the second ODI against South Africa at the Centurion.
The BCCI website is an important source of live scores across age categories besides putting up key documents regarding the functioning of the board.
In September, the powerful board bagged a $2.55 billion for granting the IPL media rights to Star Sports. The board also gets the maximum revenues from the ICC, #405 million.
Published Date:
Feb 04, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018
Also See
India vs South Africa: Fiery Lungi Ngidi chalks out shrewd plan to make Virat Kohli his favourite prey
India vs South Africa: How Cheteshwar Pujara tamed the monstrous Johannesburg pitch and doused the hosts' fire
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah's fifer vindicates his Test selection and is a promise of greater things to come