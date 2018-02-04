First Cricket
BCCI's official website goes offline after board fails to renew domain

BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world, has not been able to renew the domain of its official website www.bcci.tv in time.

PTI, Feb,04 2018

New Delhi: BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world, has not been able to renew the domain of its official website www.bcci.tv in time.

Representational image. AFP

Website registrars register.com and namejet.com have put the domain name up for public bidding, receiving seven bids so far with the highest of $270.

The domain was valid from 2-2-2006 to 2-2-2019. The updation date however happened to be 3 February, 2018.

The board's website was dysfunctional till Sunday evening and even more embarrassment as the senior national men's team was playing the second ODI against South Africa at the Centurion.

The BCCI website is an important source of live scores across age categories besides putting up key documents regarding the functioning of the board.

In September, the powerful board bagged a $2.55 billion for granting the IPL media rights to Star Sports. The board also gets the maximum revenues from the ICC, #405 million.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018

