First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI unhappy with CSA's handling of itinerary for upcoming tour, India not to play Boxing Day Test

FirstCricket Staff, Aug, 21 2017

It seems that the relations between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have further strained with reports emerging that the Indian board is unhappy with the way CSA has gone about scheduling the tour.

On 29 July, it was confirmed that Sri Lanka will tour India in late 2017, putting the dates of the South African tour in doubt. It was also reported that CSA were keen on hosting India for the during Christmas-New Year holiday season, but BCCI were hesitant to send the team for then unknown reasons.

Representative photo. AFP

Representative photo. AFP

But a report in Cricketnext sheds light into the issue, stating that the Indian cricket board was unhappy with the way CSA's chief executive Haroon Lorgat finalised the itinerary for South Africa tour.

The exasperation increased all the way more during the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy where Lorgat resided in the same hotel as the BCCI officials and still didn't make any attempt for formal discussion regarding the tour.

The report also states that Lorgat approached the BCCI with a schedule which they were not responsive to. It also adds that BCCI don't want to give up the prime slot of the year thereby discontinuing the old tradition of travelling to the southern hemisphere during end of the year.

Another report on ESPNCricinfo suggests that BCCI is refusing to play the Boxing Day Test and the New Year's Test because they want the Indian cricket team to acclimatise to the conditions in South Africa.

The series between India and Sri Lanka will end on 24 December and the Boxing Day Test traditionally begins on 26 December, while the New Year's Test starts on 2 January. The jam-packed schedule means that Virat Kohli's men will hardly get any rest and won't be able to reach South Africa on time. 

"We can't make it make it in time. The Sri Lanka tour ends on December 24. After that we need to give the boys a few days' rest. The South Africa tour is a big one, so they need to play two warm-up games, so it will take at least 10 days (before the commencement of first Test)," a board official told ESPNCricinfo.

Apart from that, India, currently ranked number one in Test cricket, also want to play two warm-up matches before the start of series, which will feature four Tests, five ODIs and two T20Is.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all