BCCI releases first ever handbook to help players deal with issues ranging from money to injury management

PTI, Sep, 08 2017

New Delhi: From managing money to managing emotions, Indian cricketers will have a ready reference to deal with myriad issues in the BCCI's first ever players handbook released on Friday.

The book titled '100 things every professional cricketer must know', was released by the Committee of Administrators (COA) and is in line with the recommendations of the Lodha panel.

Representative image. AFP

The document will be the official handbook for all the cricketers registered with the BCCI.

The book, foreworded by former India captain Rahul Dravid, has 10 sections covering topics ranging from money management to injury management.

It also touches upon the importance of eating right, having knowledge about your own body, how to handle mental and emotional hardship, having knowledge about legal and commercial obligations, dealing with the media and professional integrity.

India A coach Dravid called the book a handy ready reckoner for the players.

"As a coach to young cricketers, I have realised that it is important to create an environment that supports and empowers them as they prepare to participate and succeed at sport," Dravid wrote in his foreword.

"During my playing career, I was fortunate to have a number of mentors, who contributed to my success in various ways. In that sense, there is a lot of value in having the awareness to know what information to seek and whom to seek it from.

"I see this handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time. A wide range of topics is covered, which I hope will enable better decision making, especially among younger cricketers," he added.

