First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI organises workshop for domestic umpires with aim to create awareness about DRS protocols

ICC umpires coach Dennis Burns and former Australia cricketer-turned-umpire Paul Reiffel addressed the 12 domestic umpires participated in the DRS workshop organised by the BCCI

PTI, Dec, 16 2017

Visakhapatnam: About 12 domestic umpires took part in a BCCI-organised workshop on DRS at a city hotel, with one of the participants terming the exercise "very useful".

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness about DRS protocols among Indian umpires, who act as fourth umpires in international matches.

File image of Virat Kohli making use of Decision Review System. AP

File image of Virat Kohli making use of Decision Review System. AP

ICC umpires coach Dennis Burns and former Australia cricketer-turned-umpire Paul Reiffel addressed the participants. They spoke about how the Decision Review System works and the protocols involved.

"It was a very useful seminar. We got a good introduction into the working of DRS and how to handle things," a participant told PTI.

"DRS and technology are the future. It is better to be equipped for them. We have to embrace technology," he added.

Also, he said there was a possibility of the review system being introduced in next year's IPL and this was an indication in that direction.

"DRS is a new thing for Indian umpires and it is good that we got to learn about it," he added.

A BCCI official said this is the first time such a workshop was held for umpires in an effort to familiarise them with DRS.

Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all