BCCI organises workshop for domestic umpires with aim to create awareness about DRS protocols

Visakhapatnam: About 12 domestic umpires took part in a BCCI-organised workshop on DRS at a city hotel, with one of the participants terming the exercise "very useful".

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness about DRS protocols among Indian umpires, who act as fourth umpires in international matches.

ICC umpires coach Dennis Burns and former Australia cricketer-turned-umpire Paul Reiffel addressed the participants. They spoke about how the Decision Review System works and the protocols involved.

"It was a very useful seminar. We got a good introduction into the working of DRS and how to handle things," a participant told PTI.

"DRS and technology are the future. It is better to be equipped for them. We have to embrace technology," he added.

Also, he said there was a possibility of the review system being introduced in next year's IPL and this was an indication in that direction.

"DRS is a new thing for Indian umpires and it is good that we got to learn about it," he added.

A BCCI official said this is the first time such a workshop was held for umpires in an effort to familiarise them with DRS.