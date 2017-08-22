BCCI hauls up kit sponsor Nike after Indian players complain of substandard clothing
FP Sports,
Aug, 22 2017
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed displeasure over Indian cricket team’s official kit sponsor Nike for providing sub-standard clothing to the team over the past few months.
File image of Indian players posing at the kit launch early in 2017. Image Courtesy: Facebook BCCI
According to a report in the Indian Express, the Indian players have complained regarding the poor quality of the clothing. Subsequently, the two top BCCI employees — Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri and General Manager game development Ratnakar Shetty — have raised the issue with the Committee of Administrators (COA)
The matter was then raised in a meeting with COA, whose chairman Vinod Rai expressed his concerns as well.
"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman COA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly.
"We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri was quoted as saying in the report.
Nike, a leading apparel brand, has been the official kit sponsor for over a decade, and its association with Indian cricket team goes back to 2006.
The Nike is contracted as the official kit sponsor till 2020. Their contract runs from 1 Jan 2016 to 30 September 2020 — and they pay Rs 87,34,000 per match.
Published Date:
Aug 22, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017
Also See
COA demands removal of top BCCI office-bearers for non-compliance of Lodha Panel reforms
CoA's status report on BCCI a sound tactic, but doesn't help in implementation of Lodha panel reforms
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's long standing dues to be discussed at CoA meeting