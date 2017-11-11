First Cricket
BCCI has no plans of removing Dilip Vengsarkar from NCA panel; will appoint special project director in next AGM

PTI, Nov, 11 2017

New Delhi: Dilip Vengsarkar's future as a National Cricket Academy (NCA) committee member will only be decided when the BCCI holds it's next Annual General Meeting, even as the board is set to appoint a full-time 'Special Project' director.

Asked about Vengsarkar's future, a senior BCCI official, who attended the CoA meeting on Saturday, told PTI: "Dilip Vengsarkar does not have a contract with the BCCI. So where does the question of removing him arise? He is a part-time committee member. Like every sub-committee's tenure is till AGM, same with Vengsarkar."

The official said that the BCCI will soon be appointing a full-time Special Project Director for the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"There are extensive plans with regards to NCA. We will have a Project Director, who will execute the BCCI blueprint with regards to NCA revamp. As and when something concrete happens, we would be able to divulge more information. We are also in the process of finalising the revised pay structure for domestic players," the official said.

He also said that the BCCI is fully backing CEO Rahul Johri, who sent a letter to the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) clarifying the cricket board's stand on dope test.

BCCI has made it clear that since they are not a National Sports Federation (NSF), NADA has no jurisdiction to test Indian cricketers.

"The dope tests are conducted by National Dope Test Laboratory and union sports secretary is the ex-officio or vice-chairman of the institution. So this is a wrong concept that we are flouting any rules," the official added.

The BCCI is also leaving it on Justice Vikramajit Sen to deal with Gautam Gambhir's alleged conflict of interest if he happens to take up the role of a managing committee member in Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

"Justice Sen will look into the matter as he is a High Court-appointed administrator," the official said.

