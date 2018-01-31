- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu has been handed a two-match suspension by the BCCI for breaching the Code of Conduct during his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Karnataka on 11 January.
"Mr Rayudu is barred from participating in the first two matches for Hyderabad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy," a BCCI release said.
File image of Ambati Rayudu. AFP
"The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Mr Abhijit Deshmukh, Mr Ulhas Vithalrao Gandhe, and third umpire Mr Anil Dandekar. The BCCI is further looking into the role of Hyderabad Team Manager in this untoward incident," it added.
During the match Hyderabad's deep mid-wicket fielder Mehdi Hasan's foot had touched the ropes, but the on-field umpires did not check with the third umpire and signalled two instead of a boundary to Karun Nair. Karnataka ended their innings on 203/5.
Tempers flared when two runs were added to the Karnataka total, owing to the umpiring error, the margin by which Hyderabad lost eventually. They scored 203/9 in 20 overs.
Rayudu took up the issue with the umpires at the end of the game delaying the second match scheduled.
Published Date:
Jan 31, 2018
Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018
