First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI hands Ambati Rayudu two-match suspension for breaching Code of Conduct during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

"Mr Rayudu is barred from participating in the first two matches for Hyderabad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy," a BCCI release said.

PTI, Jan,31 2018

New Delhi: Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu has been handed a two-match suspension by the BCCI for breaching the Code of Conduct during his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Karnataka on 11 January.

"Mr Rayudu is barred from participating in the first two matches for Hyderabad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy," a BCCI release said.

Ambati Rayudu lifts his bat after scoring a ton during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015. He was dropped from the team shortly after. AFP

File image of Ambati Rayudu. AFP

"The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Mr Abhijit Deshmukh, Mr Ulhas Vithalrao Gandhe, and third umpire Mr Anil Dandekar. The BCCI is further looking into the role of Hyderabad Team Manager in this untoward incident," it added.

During the match Hyderabad's deep mid-wicket fielder Mehdi Hasan's foot had touched the ropes, but the on-field umpires did not check with the third umpire and signalled two instead of a boundary to Karun Nair. Karnataka ended their innings on 203/5.

Tempers flared when two runs were added to the Karnataka total, owing to the umpiring error, the margin by which Hyderabad lost eventually. They scored 203/9 in 20 overs.

Rayudu took up the issue with the umpires at the end of the game delaying the second match scheduled.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all