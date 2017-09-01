BCCI gain additional 15 acres of land from Karnataka government for Centre of Excellence

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Bengaluru: The BCCI has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport at Bengaluru, taking the total area of the facility to 40 acres.
Representative image. AFP
After completing the 25-acre deal with the state government in May, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Friday said that the Board has got another 15 acres to create a world-class facility.
"For the last 12 years we had been waiting for a separate parcel of land for NCA and the BCCI had even paid 50 crore for this purpose way back in 2005," said Choudhary.
"While the original parcel of land was aimed at the Nandi Hills area, we this time around started focusing on Devanahalli aerospace park and I am happy to tell you that not only the first 25 acres were registered against the amount which had been paid by the BCCI 12 years ago.
"In addition to these 25 acres, we had asked for another 25. I am grateful to the government of Karnataka that they have agreed and have finally given us another 15 acres in the same plot."
Choudhary said plans are being made to chart the road ahead for COE.
"I intend to draft a mail this evening itself, sending it to members of the NCA committee, important functionaries in the BCCI and also the CoA.
"Once we identify our requirements, we'll have an NCA meeting, which will consider and approve that, on the basis of which we will start the appointment of a consultant. I would love it to be one of the finest in the world. Our centre of excellence, as we will eventually know it, should be second to none," he added.
Published Date:
Sep 01, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017
