BCCI gain additional 15 acres of land from Karnataka government for Centre of Excellence

Bengaluru: The BCCI has got an additional 15 acres of land from the Karnataka government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the international airport at Bengaluru, taking the total area of the facility to 40 acres.

After completing the 25-acre deal with the state government in May, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Friday said that the Board has got another 15 acres to create a world-class facility.

"For the last 12 years we had been waiting for a separate parcel of land for NCA and the BCCI had even paid 50 crore for this purpose way back in 2005," said Choudhary.

"While the original parcel of land was aimed at the Nandi Hills area, we this time around started focusing on Devanahalli aerospace park and I am happy to tell you that not only the first 25 acres were registered against the amount which had been paid by the BCCI 12 years ago.

"In addition to these 25 acres, we had asked for another 25. I am grateful to the government of Karnataka that they have agreed and have finally given us another 15 acres in the same plot."

Choudhary said plans are being made to chart the road ahead for COE.

"I intend to draft a mail this evening itself, sending it to members of the NCA committee, important functionaries in the BCCI and also the CoA.

"Once we identify our requirements, we'll have an NCA meeting, which will consider and approve that, on the basis of which we will start the appointment of a consultant. I would love it to be one of the finest in the world. Our centre of excellence, as we will eventually know it, should be second to none," he added.