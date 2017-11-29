First Cricket
BCCI fined by Competition Commission of India for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights

In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI.

PTI, Nov, 29 2017

New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights.

Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.

Representational image. AFP

In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 percent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years.

The average turnover of Rs 1,164.7 crore is for three financial years — 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

"The assessment of the Commission clearly brings out that the impugned clause in the IPL (Indian Premier League) Media Rights Agreement has been pursued by BCCI consciously to protect the commercial interest of the bidders of broadcasting rights as well as the economic interest of BCCI," it said.

Although at present, the average of the relevant turnover is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the CCI while passing the order in February 2013, the regulator said it prefers to maintain the penalty amount.

Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

