BCCI fined by Competition Commission of India for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights

- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by 10 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 1st, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 2nd, 2017, 09:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 2nd, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG vs IRE - Dec 5th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK vs PNG - Dec 6th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights.
Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.
Representational image. AFP
In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 percent of the average of the BCCI's relevant turnover during the last three financial years.
The average turnover of Rs 1,164.7 crore is for three financial years — 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.
"The assessment of the Commission clearly brings out that the impugned clause in the IPL (Indian Premier League) Media Rights Agreement has been pursued by BCCI consciously to protect the commercial interest of the bidders of broadcasting rights as well as the economic interest of BCCI," it said.
In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI.
Although at present, the average of the relevant turnover is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the CCI while passing the order in February 2013, the regulator said it prefers to maintain the penalty amount.
