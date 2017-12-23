BCCI extends veteran administrator Ratnakar Shetty's tenure as general manager till 31 March

Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday extended the services of noted cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty, the Board's general manager (Game Development), till 31 March.
An announcement to this effect was made by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary at a press briefing in Mumbai on Saturday, the same day the ODI squad for the South Africa tour was picked.
File image of Ratnakar Shetty. Reuters
"First of all, about the question related to Prof Ratnakar Shetty, the CoA (Committee of Administrators) direction has come today only and his services have been extended till March 31," Choudhary said.
It was learnt that the contract of Shetty was to get over on 31 December, but Choudary's announcement paves way for him to continue.
Today, BCCI also announced that former wicket-keeper Saba Karim would be appointed as the GM (Cricket Operations), a post that was left vacant following the demise of MV Sridhar.
"As far as the questions is concerned of the GM (Cricket Operations), several applications had come, in this process CoA has only taken the decision and the final selection of Saba Karim is being done by CoA," maintained the acting secretary.
Quizzed who were the applicants, Choudhary quipped, "After this appointment, it won't be fair to discuss that.
Dec 23, 2017
