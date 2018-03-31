The BCCI on Saturday appointed former Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Ajit Singh as the head of its Anti-Corruption Unit, replacing former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.

Neeraj, though, has been kept in advisory role in the ACU till 31 May, 2018.

A 1982 Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, Singh retired on 30 November, 2017.

"Having served the Indian Police Service for around 36 years, Mr Singh comes with a wealth of experience in anti-corruption operations, investigative work and field policing. Singh also headed the anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan for four years," a BCCI release said.

He will take charge of the office ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be based out of BCCI headquarters at Cricket Centre in Mumbai.

"Neeraj Kumar, the former Police Commissioner of Delhi, has been retained as Advisor Anti-Corruption Unit till 31 May, 2018," according to the release.

The BCCI has also engaged the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit like previous years for the upcoming season of IPL.

"Both BCCI and ICC will closely work towards keeping the highest level of compliance for the Indian Premier League," added the BCCI release.