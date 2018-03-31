- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 ENGW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 RAJ vs DEL - Apr 11th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs MUM - Apr 12th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
The BCCI on Saturday appointed former Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Ajit Singh as the head of its Anti-Corruption Unit, replacing former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.
Neeraj, though, has been kept in advisory role in the ACU till 31 May, 2018.
BCCI has appointed Ajit Singh as the head of its ACU. Representative image. AFP
A 1982 Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, Singh retired on 30 November, 2017.
"Having served the Indian Police Service for around 36 years, Mr Singh comes with a wealth of experience in anti-corruption operations, investigative work and field policing. Singh also headed the anti-corruption bureau of Rajasthan for four years," a BCCI release said.
He will take charge of the office ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be based out of BCCI headquarters at Cricket Centre in Mumbai.
"Neeraj Kumar, the former Police Commissioner of Delhi, has been retained as Advisor Anti-Corruption Unit till 31 May, 2018," according to the release.
The BCCI has also engaged the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit like previous years for the upcoming season of IPL.
"Both BCCI and ICC will closely work towards keeping the highest level of compliance for the Indian Premier League," added the BCCI release.
Published Date:
March 31, 2018
| Updated Date: March 31, 2018
