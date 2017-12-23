BCCI appoint former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim as general manager of cricket operations

- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 24th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 26th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, Only Test, 2017 SA vs ZIM - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ vs WI - Dec 29th, 2017, 07:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5559
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|India
|3246
|120
|4
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|5
|England
|2029
|119
New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim was on Saturday appointed as general manager (cricket operations) of the BCCI.
The appointment was on expected lines as Karim's name was doing the rounds for quite sometime. The other big name in the fray was former pacer Venkatesh Prasad.
File image of Saba Karim. CNNNews18
Karim will assume office from 1 January and he will report to CEO Rahul Johri.
He will assist Johri in meeting the Board's vision and strategy, the BCCI said.
The general manager's post has been lying vacant since the resignation of MV Sridhar in September over the issue of conflict of interest. Sridhar passed away on 30 October.
In mid-October, BCCI had invited applications for this post.
"Some of the major responsibilities of Mr Karim include giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, administration of Domestic Program," the BCCI said in a release.
Karim has a vast knowledge of the game and its intricacies, both at the top and the domestic level having represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs.
As wicket-keeper batsman, he played 120 first-class games and 124 List A matches in a career spanning close to 18 years.
A prolific run-getter, Karim has a first-class average of 56.66 with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries that helped him amass over 7000 runs while playing for Bihar first and later Bengal.
His playing career received an untimely jolt when he suffered an injury to his right eye in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh following which he had to undergo a surgery.
He was appointed a national selector from the East Zone in 2012 and after completing his term, he took over as a television commentator.
Karim also has a corporate background having worked in the Corporate Communications Division of TISCO.
Published Date:
Dec 23, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017
