First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | One-off T20I Sep 06, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in BAN | 2nd Test Sep 04, 2017
BAN Vs AUS
Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Independence Cup | 12 Sep 2017
PAK vs WRE
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
WI in IRE | 13 Sep 2017
IRE vs WI
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI announce schedule, dates and venues for Australia and New Zealand series

Vaibhav Shah, Sep, 07 2017

New Delhi: Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host their first international matches – T20 games – as the BCCI on Thursday announced the schedule of India's home series against Australia and New Zealand beginning later this month.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on 17, 21, 24, 28 September and 1 October respectively.

The three T20 International matches of the Australian tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on 12 September in Chennai.

The Board also announced the schedule of the home series against New Zealand comprising three ODIs and as Twenty20 Internationals. Mumbai will host the first ODI against the Kiwis on 22 October while the second game will be played in Pune on 25 October.

The venue of the third ODI on October 29 to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association is yet to be announced.

The three T20 Internationals against the visiting New Zealand side will be held in New Delhi (1 Nov), Rajkot (4 Nov) and Thiruvananthapuram (7 Nov).

The itinerary:

Against Australia:

Sep 12: Warm-up match in Chennai

Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai

Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata

Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore

Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru

Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur

Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi

Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati

Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

Against New Zealand:

Oct 17: 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 19: 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai

Oct 22: 1st ODI in Mumbai

Oct 25: 2nd ODI in Pune

Oct 29: 3rd ODI (to be hosetd by UPCA)

Nov 1: 1st T20I in Delhi

Nov 4: 2nd T20I in Rajkot

Nov 7: 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all