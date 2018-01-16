- Tri-Series in UAE, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- England in Australia, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs ENG England beat Australia by 5 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6320
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|6404
|114
|5
|Australia
|6012
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4811
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Tuesday said a decision on hosting the first ever day-night Test in India will be taken soon.
"This question has been popping up every now and then (about playing and hosting day-night Test) and rightly so.
A decision will be taken sooner than later but not in the context of this Test match against Afghanistan," said Choudhary while announcing the dates of Afghanistan's inaugural Test in Bengaluru from 14-18 June.
Representational image. AFP
Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India.
The first five-day game under lights was played between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur had earlier declared that India will be hosting their first-day night Test against New Zealand in 2016 but that plan did not materialise.
In total, nine day-night Tests have been played so far with pink-ball.
Two of them were played last month — between England and Australia, and South Africa vs Zimbabwe.
Published Date:
Jan 16, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018
Also See
Bengaluru announced as venue for the historic India-Afghanistan Test match from 14 June
LIVE Cricket Score, Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 in Sydney
Ben Stokes included in England's T20I squad for tri-series against Australia and New Zealand