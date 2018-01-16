First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 3 Jan 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
PAK in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 16, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 17, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI acting secretary says decision on hosting the maiden day-night Test in India will be taken soon

Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India.

PTI, Jan,16 2018

New Delhi: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Tuesday said a decision on hosting the first ever day-night Test in India will be taken soon.

"This question has been popping up every now and then (about playing and hosting day-night Test) and rightly so.

A decision will be taken sooner than later but not in the context of this Test match against Afghanistan," said Choudhary while announcing the dates of Afghanistan's inaugural Test in Bengaluru from 14-18 June.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Eight out of the 12 Test playing nations have been part of day-night cricket but not top-ranked India.

The first five-day game under lights was played between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur had earlier declared that India will be hosting their first-day night Test against New Zealand in 2016 but that plan did not materialise.

In total, nine day-night Tests have been played so far with pink-ball.

Two of them were played last month — between England and Australia, and South Africa vs Zimbabwe.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all