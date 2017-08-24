'BCCI a male chauvinist organisation': Former Indian women's captain Diana Edulji blasts cricketing body

Former Indian women's cricket captain Diana Edulji blasted out at the BCCI's secondary treatment of women's cricket in the country, calling it a "male chauvinist organisation".

Edulji is currently a part of Supreme court-mandated Committee of Administrators (CoA), set up with an intention to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Edulji also maitained her reservations about the current BCCI set-up, saying that the recent success of Indian women's cricket team hasn't gone down well with many members of the country's national cricket board.

“I’ve always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women’s cricket came into the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this thing. I was very vocal right from my playing days, from when I started,” she added.

To give an example of such an attitude in the BCCI, the 61-year-old recalled her meeting with former BCCI president N Srinivasan, with whom she met when Srinivasan first became the BCCI in 2011.

When Edulji went to congratualte the man in the Wankhede Stadium, she recalls him saying, "If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen."

Edulji added that Srinivasan had said that he hates women's cricket.

As part of an event alongside current women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut, Edulji spoke on a range of issues, from the long support of the Railways for women cricketers, their early struggles and whether women's cricket needs an IPL or not.