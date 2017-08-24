First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
AUS in BAN | 27 Aug 2017
BAN vs AUS
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'BCCI a male chauvinist organisation': Former Indian women's captain Diana Edulji blasts cricketing body

FirstCricket Staff, Aug, 24 2017

Former Indian women's cricket captain Diana Edulji blasted out at the BCCI's secondary treatment of women's cricket in the country, calling it a "male chauvinist organisation".

Edulji is currently a part of Supreme court-mandated Committee of Administrators (CoA), set up with an intention to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations.

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

According to a report in The Indian Express, Edulji also maitained her reservations about the current BCCI set-up, saying that the recent success of Indian women's cricket team hasn't gone down well with many members of the country's national cricket board.

“I’ve always been a BCCI basher, right from the day women’s cricket came into the BCCI fold in 2006. BCCI is a very male chauvinist organisation. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this thing. I was very vocal right from my playing days, from when I started,” she added.

To give an example of such an attitude in the BCCI, the 61-year-old recalled her meeting with former BCCI president N Srinivasan, with whom she met when Srinivasan first became the BCCI in 2011.

When Edulji went to congratualte the man in the Wankhede Stadium, she recalls him saying, "If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen."

Edulji added that Srinivasan had said that he hates women's cricket.

As part of an event alongside current women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut, Edulji spoke on a range of issues, from the long support of the Railways for women cricketers, their early struggles and whether women's cricket needs an IPL or not.

Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all