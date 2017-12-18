First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 17, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
The Ashes | 3rd Test Dec 14, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
SL in IND | 20 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BBL 7: League looks to boost ratings and turnouts, but reigning champions Perth Scorchers remain favourites to win fourth title

Australia's high-octane Big Bash League (BBL) launches its seventh season on Tuesday with the whiz-bang Twenty20 cricket league looking to build on attendance and television ratings successes, and with Perth Scorchers favourites to win another crown.

AFP, Dec, 18 2017

Sydney: Australia's high-octane Big Bash League (BBL) launches its seventh season on Tuesday with the whiz-bang Twenty20 cricket league looking to build on attendance and television ratings successes, and with Perth Scorchers favourites to win another crown.

More than one million people went to BBL matches last season with average crowds topping 30,000.

While it trails the Indian Premier League (IPL) in overall attendance and financial clout, officials claim it was the fifth-biggest league in the world last season in terms of people turning up to watch.

Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers in the final of the sixth edition to win their third title. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ScorchersBBL

Perth Scorchers lead the way in terms of title wins, having won the league thrice. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ScorchersBBL

Big Bash head Kim McConnie said Cricket Australia (CA) had even higher expectations for the fast-paced, family-friendly competition that sold out 35 matches last year.

There will be eight more fixtures, up to 43, and four new venues around the country.

"We believe this is going to be one of the most exciting BBL seasons to date," said McConnie, just two months into her job as the new BBL chief.

"Sport is entertainment. So what we're seeing, even from a cricket purist who loves to watch the Big Bash because they love the competition, they also like the entertainment and the fact they can bring their kids.

"They want to be entertained and make sure they're getting more for their dollar."

In glitzy style, BBL has led the way with LED stumps and bails flashing on impact. They also have helmet cameras on batsmen and in recent seasons players have been worn microphones to talk to commentators during play.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen got himself into trouble last season when he was charged and fined for criticising an umpire's decision while wearing a microphone on-field.

Explosive hitters

Reigning champions Perth Scorchers are hot favourites for their fourth crown, while Melbourne Stars, featuring polarising batsman Pietersen, are chasing their elusive first title after several years of near misses.

The Scorchers have maintained the bulk of their squad from last year’s triumphant season and are likely to again contend for glory with coach Justin Langer again at the helm and English allrounder David Willey as their overseas import.

Brisbane Heat, who finished second in the regular competition last season, possesses two explosive hitters with local Chris Lynn, who leads the BBL's six tally with 94, and retired New Zealand star Brendon McCullum.

The Sydney Sixers, crushed by the Scorchers in last season's final, again have big-hitting Englishman Jason Roy as their overseas player along with Test bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Skipper Aaron Finch leads the under-performing Melbourne Renegades, who have boom-hitting West Indian Kieran Pollard on their books.

Pollard will miss the first seven games of the tournament due to international commitments and Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi fills his place.

Sydney Thunder have former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson backing up for another season aged 36, while overseas import Jos Buttler has the three quickest ODI centuries for England, including a 46-ball effort against Pakistan.

The Thunder only have Buttler's services for the opening six matches when he leaves for international duty.

The other two franchises in the eight-team BBL are the Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers.

The final takes place on 4 February.

Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all