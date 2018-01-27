- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs NZ South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PNG Vs KEN Kenya Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 14 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IRE Vs NAM Ireland Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 102 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6708
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6310
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2508
|125
|2
|Pakistan
|3097
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Dhaka: Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka after suffering a finger injury during the tri-nation one-day international final against the same team in Dhaka on Saturday.
Shakib hurt the base of the little finger of his left hand during the 42nd over of Sri Lanka's innings in the final and was unable to continue at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Bangladesh Cricket Board senior physician Debashish Chowdhury said an X-ray did not find any fracture but the injury required stitches.
File picture of Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
"He has been assessed by a cosmetic surgeon and necessary repairs have been done," Chowdhury said in a statement.
"The affected finger will have to be immobilised for at least a week before a further assessment is made, which means he is out of the first Test in Chittagong."
Shakib was expected to begin his second stint as a Test captain at the series starting on 31 January after he was named the skipper in December, replacing Mushfiqur Rahim.
Rahim was axed after Bangladesh was resoundingly thumped in both Test matches against South Africa in October.
The second Test is in Dhaka starting on 8 February.
Sri Lanka will also play two Twenty20 internationals against the hosts.
Published Date:
Jan 27, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018
