Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Mominul Haque's unbeaten century helps hosts post imposing total on Day 1

Mominul hit an unbeaten 175 as the hosts reached 374-4 at stumps after electing to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

AFP, Jan,31 2018

Chittagong: Mominul Haque hit a towering century to help Bangladesh take opening day honours in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Mominul hit an unbeaten 175 as the hosts reached 374-4 at stumps after electing to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The left-hander shared a 236-run third-wicket stand with former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who fell just short of his fifth Test hundred after scoring 92 off 192 balls.

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque acknowledges the crowed after scoring hundred and fifty runs during the first day of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque acknowledges the crowd after scoring 150* during the first day. AP

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, on nine, was batting alongside Mominul when stumps were drawn at the start of the two-match series.

Opener Tamim Iqbal gave the hosts a strong start with his brisk 52 and said it was "a fantastic day" for Bangladesh.

"We were very positive and attacking from ball one. It was nice to see."

Suranga Lakmal struck with the second new ball to claim two wickets off successive deliveries and give Sri Lanka some respite late into the final session.

Lakmal, who returned figures of 2-43, forced Mushfiqur to edge behind the stumps after he had struck 10 fours in his relatively sedate innings.

The medium-pacer bowled Liton Das for a duck with the next ball, which swung late to uproot the off-stump after the batsman had attempted to leave the delivery.

But Mominul was dominant at the other end, hitting 16 fours and a six off veteran spinner Rangana Herath during his stay, which has lasted 203 balls so far.

The 26-year-old posted his fifth Test century and his first in more than three years off just 96 balls, with back-to-back fours off left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

He then hit Herath for his only six to reach 160 and bring up his 2,000 Test runs in his 47th innings.

Mominul is the fastest Bangladeshi to achieve the feat, overtaking Tamim's record of 53 innings.

Sri Lankan batting coach Thilan Samaraweera was full of praise for Mominul, who is nicknamed Mini.

"We should have bowled better than that. It is 40 runs too many for our part..." he said.

Mominul's masterful display at his favourite ground came after Bangladesh had lost both openers, Tamim and Imrul Kayes, in the morning session.

Tamim made 52 off 53 balls, sharing a 72-run opening stand with Kayes (40), until off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled him with a beautiful delivery that pitched outside off-stump and spun sharply.

Tamim struck six fours, and a sweetly timed six off Perera over long-on, in his 25th Test fifty.

Sandakan trapped Kayes leg-before on the stroke of lunch, ending the left-hander's 75-ball stay.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

