First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League SF 1 Jan 29, 2018
AUS Vs AFG
Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Hosts recall Abdur Razzak in place of injured Shakib Al Hasan for first Test

Bangladesh have included veteran spinner Abdur Razzak in place of injured Shakib Al Hasan for the first Test against Sri Lanka, a team official said on Monday.

AFP, Jan,29 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh have included veteran spinner Abdur Razzak in place of injured Shakib Al Hasan for the first Test against Sri Lanka, a team official said on Monday.

Shakib was ruled out of the Test starting Wednesday in Chittagong after injuring a little finger during the tri-series final against the islanders last weekend.

The 35-year-old Razzak, who bowls left-arm spin, was recalled to the side four years after he played his last Test against the Windies in 2014.

File image of Bangladesh's Abdur Razzak. AFP

File image of Bangladesh's Abdur Razzak. AFP

"It is not easy to find a replacement for Shakib. We need someone experienced to replace him. Sunzamul has yet to play any Test, so we recalled Razzak," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"Now we will see his fitness in training before we finally include him in the playing team," he said.

Razzak, one of three Bangladeshis to take more than 200 wickets in one-day internationals, played only 12 Tests after making his debut in 2006. He picked up 23 wickets.

He showed his form with the red ball in the ongoing domestic first–class competition, Bangladesh Cricket League, where he took 20 wickets in three matches.

During the tournament he grabbed the spotlight by becoming the first Bangladeshi player to take 500 wickets in first-class cricket.

The second Test is in Dhaka, starting on 8 February.

Bangladesh will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all