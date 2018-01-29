- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ENG Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 138 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs NZ South Africa Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 73 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6708
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6310
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Dhaka: Bangladesh have included veteran spinner Abdur Razzak in place of injured Shakib Al Hasan for the first Test against Sri Lanka, a team official said on Monday.
Shakib was ruled out of the Test starting Wednesday in Chittagong after injuring a little finger during the tri-series final against the islanders last weekend.
The 35-year-old Razzak, who bowls left-arm spin, was recalled to the side four years after he played his last Test against the Windies in 2014.
File image of Bangladesh's Abdur Razzak. AFP
"It is not easy to find a replacement for Shakib. We need someone experienced to replace him. Sunzamul has yet to play any Test, so we recalled Razzak," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.
"Now we will see his fitness in training before we finally include him in the playing team," he said.
Razzak, one of three Bangladeshis to take more than 200 wickets in one-day internationals, played only 12 Tests after making his debut in 2006. He picked up 23 wickets.
He showed his form with the red ball in the ongoing domestic first–class competition, Bangladesh Cricket League, where he took 20 wickets in three matches.
During the tournament he grabbed the spotlight by becoming the first Bangladeshi player to take 500 wickets in first-class cricket.
The second Test is in Dhaka, starting on 8 February.
Bangladesh will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka.
Published Date:
Jan 29, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of opening Test due to finger injury
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Hosts call up teenage spinner Naeem Hasan for Sri Lanka Test
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of first Sri Lanka Test due to finger injury