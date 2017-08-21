Bangladesh vs Australia: Visitors cancel two-day practice match after heavy rains flood stadium

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Dhaka: Australia's two-day tour match against a Bangladesh XI has been cancelled because of concerns over contaminated water following recent flooding at the ground.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann and skipper Steven Smith visited the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Monday and decided it wouldn't be fit for play on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, David Warner and Matt Renshaw run during a practice session in Dhaka. AP
"The ground wasn't deemed up to the mark," Bangladesh Cricket Board media and communications committee chairman Jalal Yunus said. "Some parts of the outfield remained wet so they didn't want to play the practice match there."
The visitors now will continue regular training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the two-test series, which starts on 27 August.
"It's a shame for both of the sides," said Lehmann, whose team will enter the series with just an intra-squad trial in Australia last week as a warmup. "The BCB has been fantastic trying to get us the game. The amount of rain hasn't helped.
"We feel for the people of Bangladesh with the amount of rain they have had. There are a lot of people in this country struggling because of the rain so the thoughts are with them."
Australia has won all four tests it has played against Bangladesh, but the teams haven't met in the five-day format since 2006.
Published Date:
Aug 21, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017
