Bangladesh vs Australia: Visitors cancel two-day practice match after heavy rains flood stadium

AP, Aug, 21 2017

Dhaka: Australia's two-day tour match against a Bangladesh XI has been cancelled because of concerns over contaminated water following recent flooding at the ground.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann and skipper Steven Smith visited the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Monday and decided it wouldn't be fit for play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Australia's cricket players from left, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Matt Renshaw run during a practice session in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Australia is scheduled to play two test matches against Bangladesh with the first test beginning Aug. 27 in Dhaka. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, David Warner and Matt Renshaw run during a practice session in Dhaka. AP

"The ground wasn't deemed up to the mark," Bangladesh Cricket Board media and communications committee chairman Jalal Yunus said. "Some parts of the outfield remained wet so they didn't want to play the practice match there."

The visitors now will continue regular training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the two-test series, which starts on 27 August.

"It's a shame for both of the sides," said Lehmann, whose team will enter the series with just an intra-squad trial in Australia last week as a warmup. "The BCB has been fantastic trying to get us the game. The amount of rain hasn't helped.

"We feel for the people of Bangladesh with the amount of rain they have had. There are a lot of people in this country struggling because of the rain so the thoughts are with them."

Australia has won all four tests it has played against Bangladesh, but the teams haven't met in the five-day format since 2006.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

