First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Tamim Iqbal says spinning track will not guarantee success in Test series

AFP, Aug, 23 2017

Dhaka: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said Wednesday spinning track alone will not guarantee his team's success in the forthcoming two-Test series against Australia.

Bangladesh beat England on a heavily turning pitch in their last home Test in October and a similar strategy could follow when they take on Australia in the first Test in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from Sunday.

File image of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters

File image of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters

"It is not that we will win just by making spin tracks," Tamim told reporters in Dhaka.

"Even if there is support for the spinners in the wicket, still our spinners will have to bowl really well."

Tamim added: "Our batsmen also have to bat well as well as our pacers, who need to bowl well in these surfaces. If you want to see success then all these things have to work together."

He warned Australia also had a "top-quality spinner in Nathan Lyon".

Opening batsman Tamim, also the vice-captain of Test squad, made a vital contribution in Bangladesh’s 108-run win over England when he scored a crucial century in the first innings.

Bangladesh have not played a Test against Australia since Ricky Ponting's team visited the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.

Australia were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled over security fears after a wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.

Cricket Australia agreed to reschedule the series this year only after Bangladesh promised a head-of-state style security for the visitors.

The second Test will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 4 September.

Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all