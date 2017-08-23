Bangladesh vs Australia: Tamim Iqbal says spinning track will not guarantee success in Test series

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Dhaka: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal said Wednesday spinning track alone will not guarantee his team's success in the forthcoming two-Test series against Australia.
Bangladesh beat England on a heavily turning pitch in their last home Test in October and a similar strategy could follow when they take on Australia in the first Test in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from Sunday.
File image of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters
"It is not that we will win just by making spin tracks," Tamim told reporters in Dhaka.
"Even if there is support for the spinners in the wicket, still our spinners will have to bowl really well."
Tamim added: "Our batsmen also have to bat well as well as our pacers, who need to bowl well in these surfaces. If you want to see success then all these things have to work together."
He warned Australia also had a "top-quality spinner in Nathan Lyon".
Opening batsman Tamim, also the vice-captain of Test squad, made a vital contribution in Bangladesh’s 108-run win over England when he scored a crucial century in the first innings.
Bangladesh have not played a Test against Australia since Ricky Ponting's team visited the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.
Australia were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled over security fears after a wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.
Cricket Australia agreed to reschedule the series this year only after Bangladesh promised a head-of-state style security for the visitors.
The second Test will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 4 September.
Published Date:
Aug 23, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017
