First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd Test Aug 12, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 4th Test Aug 04, 2017
ENG Vs SA
England beat South Africa by 177 runs
IND in SL | 20 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Steve Smith believes experience of playing in India will stand his side in good stea

AFP, Aug, 19 2017

Dhaka: Australia captain Steve Smith said on Saturday his team's experience in India earlier this year will help overcome the challenge of Bangladesh in the forthcoming two-Test series.

"I think Bangladesh have played some very good cricket and they won a Test match here not very long ago. So we are seeing it as a big challenge," Smith said in his first press conference in Dhaka since arriving here late Friday amid tight security.

Australia's captain Steven Smith, left, and India's captain Virat Kohli shake hands. AP

Australia's captain Steven Smith, left, and India's captain Virat Kohli shake hands. AP

"Hopefully we can learn a lot from what we did in India and bring them into the game here and show some improvements," he said.

Australia visited India from February to March for four Test matches and despite a 2-1 loss in the series Smith’s men were praised for putting up a good performance.

Smith led his side from the front scoring three centuries to become the highest run-getter in the series with 499 runs at an average of 71.28.

Smith is now leading Australia for their first bilateral Test series in Bangladesh in 11 years.

Australia's last visit to Dhaka was with Ricky Ponting's team in 2006, six years after the hosts were granted Test status.

Bangladesh have emerged from that 2-0 series defeat as a decent side, winning their last Test at home and away, respectively against England and Sri Lanka.

Smith said conditions would be the biggest challenge for them in the two Test matches.

"The conditions are always quite foreign to us when we come to the subcontinent. The wickets are always different than what we are used to back home. It’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us,” he said.

The visitors are scheduled to play a warm-up match on August 22-23 before they take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 27 August.

The second Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 4 September.

The Aussies will leave Bangladesh on 9 September after the end of two-match Test series.

Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4579 114
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all