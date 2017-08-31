Bangladesh vs Australia: Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal fined 15 percent of match fee for poor conduct

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Dhaka: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was fined 15 percent of his match fee for engaging in a verbal duel with umpires and sending off Australian batsman Matthew Wade during the first Test in Dhaka.
File image of Tamim Iqbal. AFP
Tamim scored 71 and 78 as Bangladesh won their first-ever Test against Australia by 20 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
According to the International Cricket Council, Tamim was charged by match officials after he objected to the regular changing of gloves by Australia's batsmen and engaged in a verbal exchange with the umpires on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards, he approached wicketkeeper-batsman Wade and gestured towards him to leave the field upon his dismissal by Shakib Al Hasan.
Tamim, 28, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, setting aside the need for a formal hearing into the matter, the ICC said in a statement.
The prolific left-hander was also handed one demerit point for the two offences.
Published Date:
Aug 31, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017
