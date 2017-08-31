First Cricket
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
AUS in BAN | 04 Sep 2017
BAN vs AUS
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Bangladesh vs Australia: Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal fined 15 percent of match fee for poor conduct

AFP, Aug, 31 2017

Dhaka: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was fined 15 percent of his match fee for engaging in a verbal duel with umpires and sending off Australian batsman Matthew Wade during the first Test in Dhaka.

File image of Tamim Iqbal. AFP

Tamim scored 71 and 78 as Bangladesh won their first-ever Test against Australia by 20 runs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

According to the International Cricket Council, Tamim was charged by match officials after he objected to the regular changing of gloves by Australia's batsmen and engaged in a verbal exchange with the umpires on Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards, he approached wicketkeeper-batsman Wade and gestured towards him to leave the field upon his dismissal by Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim, 28, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, setting aside the need for a formal hearing into the matter, the ICC said in a statement.

The prolific left-hander was also handed one demerit point for the two offences.

Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017

