First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood to miss Chittagong Test and ODI tour of India due to side strain

Reuters, Aug, 29 2017

Dhaka: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will miss the second and final test against Bangladesh after picking up a side strain on Tuesday which also rules him out of the subsequent limited-overs tour of India.

The 26-year-old went wicketless in the current first test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and was into his second over on Tuesday when he sustained the injury and walked off of the ground.

Hazlewood’s injury leaves Australia with three of their pacemen sidelined less than three months before the Ashes series against England.

Josh Hazlewood had to leave the field mid-over early on Day 3. Twitter/@cricketaus

Josh Hazlewood had to leave the field mid-over early on Day 3. Twitter/@cricketaus

“He’s going to be really hard to replace. He’s played all but one of the last 30 tests,” pace colleague Pat Cummins told reporters after the third day’s play.

”He said it is going to be pretty hard sitting at home watching. He hasn’t done that for three or four years. So he’s a big member around the group.

“I am going to miss having dinner with him every night, but we have got Jackson Bird waiting in the wings, which is great.”

With Australia needing 156 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand, Hazlewood will be available to bat, and Cricket Australia is likely to name a replacement on Wednesday.

Chittagong hosts the second test from 4 September, while Australia play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in India, starting on 17 September.

Hazlewood's injury is a fresh concern for Australia who are also waiting for quicks Mitchell Starc (foot) and James Pattinson (back) to recover ahead of the Ashes series, which begins on 23 November.

Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all