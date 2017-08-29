Bangladesh vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood to miss Chittagong Test and ODI tour of India due to side strain

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 3rd, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4992
|116
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Dhaka: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will miss the second and final test against Bangladesh after picking up a side strain on Tuesday which also rules him out of the subsequent limited-overs tour of India.
The 26-year-old went wicketless in the current first test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and was into his second over on Tuesday when he sustained the injury and walked off of the ground.
Hazlewood’s injury leaves Australia with three of their pacemen sidelined less than three months before the Ashes series against England.
Josh Hazlewood had to leave the field mid-over early on Day 3. Twitter/@cricketaus
“He’s going to be really hard to replace. He’s played all but one of the last 30 tests,” pace colleague Pat Cummins told reporters after the third day’s play.
”He said it is going to be pretty hard sitting at home watching. He hasn’t done that for three or four years. So he’s a big member around the group.
“I am going to miss having dinner with him every night, but we have got Jackson Bird waiting in the wings, which is great.”
With Australia needing 156 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand, Hazlewood will be available to bat, and Cricket Australia is likely to name a replacement on Wednesday.
Chittagong hosts the second test from 4 September, while Australia play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in India, starting on 17 September.
Hazlewood's injury is a fresh concern for Australia who are also waiting for quicks Mitchell Starc (foot) and James Pattinson (back) to recover ahead of the Ashes series, which begins on 23 November.
Published Date:
Aug 29, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017
Also See
Bangladesh vs Australia: Nathan Lyon, David Warner lead fightback as visitors chase rare subcontinental victory
Shakib Al Hasan's five-for helps Bangladesh edge ahead of Australia on Day 2 of first Test
Steve Smith backs Usman Khawaja to perform well against Bangladesh ahead of Ashes